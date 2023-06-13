Leeds United have "opened talks" with now former Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber over a move to Elland Road, according to a new report.

Who is Stuart Webber?

The 39-year-old has been a highly thought of figure at Carrow Road for some time now, having joined as sporting director back in 2017, despite only being in his early 30s at that point.

Webber has previously enjoyed roles at the likes of Liverpool, QPR, Wolves and Huddersfield Town, working his way up in the game and enhancing his reputation, with former Norwich boss Daniel Farke once saying he "can't ask" for a better sporting director. However, it has been announced this morning that he will leave the club this summer.

With Leeds on the lookout for a new man in that job, following Victor Orta's exit and 49ers Enterprises' subsequent takeover at Elland Road, it looks as though they have eyes on the soon to be free agent.

Are Leeds looking to bring in Webber?

According to Football Insider, the Whites have "opened talks" with Webber over a summer move to the club, seeing him as an ideal figure to come in and fill the vacant sporting director position.

The report claims that the "recently relegated Yorkshire giants have turned their attention to hiring the recruitment expert from the team who will be their Championship rivals next season", as they look to gain an immediate advantage over those they will be battling with for Championship promotion.

Interestingly, it is stated that he is a "United fan", which could certainly work in Leeds' favour, with Webber potentially dreaming of having some sort of involvement with his boyhood team throughout his life.

This could be such an exciting appointment if Leeds manage to acquire Webber's signature in the near future, at a time when the job of a sporting director is seen as so vital. He could immediately make the Whites strong in the transfer market, identifying the right players, and while Orta had his plus points, the Englishman could come in as a more stable and less volatile figure who allows things to run smoothly behind the scenes.

Should Farke end up becoming Leeds' new boss, as has been mooted in recent days, Webber could be an even more perfect appointment, with their relationship at Norwich clearly strong, as mentioned, allowing the Whites to have a manager and sporting director who are both on exactly the same wavelength.

This summer is so important at Elland Road, with a quick return to the Premier League needed, and bringing in Webber would be a great place to start.