Leeds United want to keep hold of Cody Drameh this summer, amid interest from Burnley and Luton Town, according to a fresh update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How has Drameh fared this season?

The 21-year-old was loaned out to Luton Town last summer, with the Whites unable to promise him regular playing time in the Premier League, and therefore thinking a temporary move was better for his development.

Drameh ended up enjoying a memorable season down south, starting 19 matches in the Championship and helping Luton achieve promotion to the top flight.

The £4,400-a-week full-back is out of contract at Leeds in 2024, meaning this summer is a key one in terms of his future, considering they risk losing him on a free transfer next year if he doesn't sign an extension. There is interest in his signature ahead of the transfer window opening, so the club have a key decision to make.

Will Drameh stay at Leeds this summer?

Taking to Twitter, Romano gave an update on Drameh's future, claiming that Leeds are still hopeful of retaining his services moving forward, however, gee said that both Burnley and Luton are prepared to open talks for his services.

"Burnley and Luton are prepared to open talks over the permanent transfer of Cody Drameh in the coming days. Leeds have yet to appoint new head coach as they still hope to convince Drameh to stay and get promoted next season."

This is a tricky decision for Leeds, with Drameh a talented young player who could potentially have a bright future in the game, having been hailed as "fantastic" by Luton manager Rob Edwards.

That being said, reports suggested that he wanted to quit Yorkshire to play in the Premier League next season, although recent speculation has said he could be open to staying in Yorkshire.

At 21, time is very much on Drameh's side, so in an ideal world, he would be content with staying put and looking to help Leeds back into the top flight at the first time of asking, aiming to add to his tally of eight appearances for the club.

His performances in helping Luton reach the Premier League certainly show that he can shine in the second tier - he averaged 3.3 tackles per game in the Championship in 2022/23 - although the fact that Burnley and the Hatters want him in the top flight could certainly sway his thinking.