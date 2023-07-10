Leeds United would be wise to make a move for Nottingham Forest attacker Emmanuel Dennis in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Where is Emmanuel Dennis currently?

The Whites are preparing for life back in the Championship after three seasons away, with Daniel Farke tasked with guiding them back into the Premier League as quickly as possible. There is an inevitability about some key players leaving before the new campaign gets underway, which will only heighten the need for top-quality signing to come in and alleviate the loss of them.

One of those who could potentially come in is Dennis, who joined Forest from Watford last summer, being part of a huge influx of signings at the City Ground in 2022, following their return to the top flight. His first year at the club was a largely forgettable one, however, with only 19 appearances and six starts coming his way in the Premier League, as well as a tally of only two goals and assists apiece.

The £42,000-a-week attacker is contracted to Forest until the summer of 2026, but it could be that he leaves sooner rather than later, with the Reds not necessarily seeing him as an important figure moving forward. This is where Leeds come into play, with a switch to Elland Road possibly on the cards in the coming weeks.

This comes after it was reported that Leeds are pondering a move for the attacker.

Is Emmanuel Dennis any good?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer expert Jones talked up the idea of Leeds signing Dennis this summer, seeing him as an excellent option to join the Farke revolution and get them back into the Premier League:

"I mean, Emmanuel Dennis would be great. I think that is exactly the sort of player that can get you the goals to get straight back to the Premier League."

While Dennis admittedly hasn't set the world alight in a Forest shirt since arriving there last year, he could be a really shrewd signing by Leeds, especially consider their drop down to the Championship, and the fact that he could thrive far more against lesser defenders in that division.

The 25-year-old, who has won eight caps for Nigeria and scored once for his country, has netted 12 times in 52 Premier League appearances - a solid return, considering he has often been playing for struggling teams - and he could be an ideal replacement for someone like Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto or Rodrigo, should any of them move on.

The fact that Dennis, who has been called an "interesting" player, is capable of being a central attacker playing and also operating on the left-hand side should be seen as an added bonus for the Whites, giving Farke more option across his front-line, and he could stand out as one of the most dangerous attackers in the Championship next season.

Perhaps the biggest issue surrounding the move coming to fruition is whether Dennis is happy to drop down a division, but if he is promised a regular starting role instead of being little more than a squad player, he could jump at the chance, especially if he believes Leeds will be back in the top flight sooner rather than later.