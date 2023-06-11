Leeds United are thought to be interested in signing Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer this summer, according to a fresh update.

Who is Gustavo Hamer?

The 25-year-old is coming off the back of an excellent season, both individually and with his team, helping Coventry reach the Championship playoff final last month. While they eventually lost to Luton Town on penalties in the showcase event at Wembley, it was still a positive campaign overall.

In Hamer, they had arguably one of the standout players in the division, with the Dutchman scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists in 44 league appearances, including the equaliser against Luton in the aforementioned final, and a match-winning strike in the semis away to Middlesbrough.

With Leeds looking to make positive inroads in the transfer market upon their return to the Championship - 49ers Enterprises' takeover could further aid their spending - it looks as though the Coventry man is on their radar.

Could Leeds make move for Hamer?

That's according to Football League World, who claim that the Whites are "plotting a very ambitious raid" for Hamer before the beginning of next season. The report also adds that they "want to make Hamer their marquee signing this summer in a bid to strengthen their midfield, and he could be the Marc Roca replacement."

That being said, there is believed to be some "doubt" at Elland Road over whether they could get the £5,200-a-week star, because there is "expected to be interest from elsewhere in Europe."

Hamers could be a fantastic signing by Leeds if they manage to pip others to his signature, acting as an immediate statement of intent in the summer window, suggesting that they mean business and want to be one of the favourites to earn automatic promotion.

His performances for Coventry last season were instrumental in them reaching the playoff final and his end product from midfield areas is something that the Whites lacked in 2022/23, with Jack Harrison the second-top scorer in the Premier League with just five goals.

Hamer has been described as "phenomenal" by Coventry manager Mark Robins, such has been the level of his impact, and with his current deal expiring next year, this will be the last chance for the Sky Blues to earn good money for him. That certainly acts as a boost for Leeds, but as the report mentions, whether they are able to compete with European clubs remains to be seen.