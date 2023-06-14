Leeds United could possibly "restructure" their recruitment approach under 49ers Enterprises, according to a key update from reliable journalist Phil Hay.

Who is replacing Victor Orta?

It's all change off the pitch at Elland Road currently, with 49ers' takeover completed earlier this month, ahead of what is hopefully a positive future for the club.

The hope is that Leeds will become a greater financial force, both in terms of bringing in new signings and developing the stadium and training facilities, although relegation from the Premier League certainly hasn't come at a good time.

Not only are Leeds searching for a new manager this summer, but they are in need of a sporting director, too, following the departure of Victor Orta after a lengthy and generally successful spell with the Whites.

It looks as though Leeds could potentially be closing in on the capture of highly-rated Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, although it remains to be seen how long he could be brought in for. A new update has shed some light on the current situation, however, as the new owners look to make their influence felt.

Could Whites change their recruitment approach?

Taking to Twitter, The Athletic's Hay and Michael Bailey claimed that 49ers could make a short-term appointment as sport director, as they look to tackle a crucial summer at the club:

"There’s a temptation to restructure recruitment completely and while 49ers Enterprises wants a long-term project, it might go for a shorter-term appointment initially to manage this summer."

In the article, Hay goes on to add that Leeds could opt for a "like-for-like swap by finding another sporting director with overarching responsibility for the football side of the club, and transfers in particular", or someone who can fill in during the summer, allowing 49ers "time to implement a more concerted long-term strategy".

This is an intriguing update, and in truth, it is tough to predict which decision would make the most sense for Leeds. A short-team deal is unconventional, but one could look at Liverpool as a high-profile club taking this same tact, having brought in transfer guru Jorg Schmadtke for this summer only.

In terms of the future stability of the Whites, it would arguably be nice to have a set sporting director in place, rather than know that a short-term appointment will be leaving in the near future, but equally, if the owners think the second option is better for the club's success and their own plans moving forward, they have to be trusted.