Leeds United are considering making former Fulham and Bournemouth manager Scott Parker their next boss, according to a new update.

Has Allardyce left Leeds?

On Friday, it was confirmed that Sam Allardyce has left his role in the Elland Road hot seat, with his appointment always feeling like a short-term one. He was tasked with masterminding an escape act in the final weeks of the season, but he was unable to prevent the Whites from being relegated from the Premier League.

From enjoying such a stable spell under Marcelo Bielsa at one point, this has been a rocky period for Leeds when it comes to managers, with Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Allardyce all leaving within the space of four months.

For that reason, it is absolutely vital that the club nails their next appointment, ensuring the right man comes in to take them out of the Championship and back into the Premier League as soon as possible.

Some potential candidates have already come to the fore, from Brendan Rodgers to Carlos Corberan, and now another individual is being linked with the vacant Leeds job.

Could Parker be the next Whites boss?

According to The Telegraph, Parker is being eyed up as a potential candidate, with his expertise in getting teams promoted something that the Whites admire:

"Parker was sacked by Bournemouth at the start of the campaign after publicly revealing his fears that the squad was not strong enough to survive in the Premier League. Since then Gary O’Neil has steered them to safety but there was also a takeover and significant money spent in the January transfer window. "A huge plus for Parker is that in his two seasons in the Championship he has been promoted on both occasions – with Fulham in 2020 and last year with Bournemouth. Like Gerrard he is also readily available."

Parker, who uses an attacking 4-3-3 formation, actually signed Leif Davis for Bournemouth back in 2021, and could be an astute appointment by Leeds this summer, arguably not being as high-profile as someone like Rodgers or Steven Gerrard, but proving himself at both Fulham and Bournemouth, guiding the pair into the Premier League.

At 42, he is a young manager with fresh ideas, rather than an ageing figure in the mould of Allardyce, and while his spell at Club Brugge didn't go to plan recently, he could be desperate to get another opportunity in the Championship.

West Ham boss David Moyes felt Parker did a "brilliant job" in charge of Bournemouth, showing that his peers think highly of him, and Leeds should certainly consider a move for the former England international.