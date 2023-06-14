Leeds United have "enquired" about making former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker their new manager, according to a new update.

Has Parker been linked with Leeds?

A host of different names have been linked with taking charge at Elland Road this summer, whether it be Brendan Rodgers, Steven Gerrard or Carlos Corberan, as the Whites prepare for life in the Championship.

One such individual is Parker, who is currently not in a managerial job, having left his post as Club Brugge boss earlier this year. The 42-year-old has plenty of experience in the second tier, having managed both Fulham and Bournemouth, guiding both into the Premier League.

It remains to be seen who will end up getting the Leeds job, but a fresh update certainly suggests that Parker is a strong candidate to come in.

What's the latest on Parker to Elland Road?

According to talkSPORT's Alex Crook, Leeds remain interested in making Parker their next manager, having made contact about his availability after his "brutal" departure from Belgium:

"Managerless Leeds have enquired about the availability of former Fulham and Bournemouth manager Scott Parker. "Parker has been out of work since being brutally axed by Belgian side Club Brugge in March after only 12 games in charge. Leeds, who have also considered Parker’s ex-England teammate Steven Gerrard, are attracted to Parker due to his proven record of leading teams out of the Championship. "Parker is also believed to be on the radar of Leicester, although talkSPORT understands the Foxes have not given up hope of tempting Graham Potter to drop down a division."

There is plenty of sense in Leeds naming Parker as their new boss this summer - Pep Guardiola has said he has a "lot of respect" for him in the past - with the report itself making it clear that the Whites could be swayed by bringing in someone with proven Championship pedigree.

It is essential that the club makes a quickfire return to the Premier League, rather than getting stuck in the second tier as so many clubs do, and the former England international could be a safer pair of hands than some of those in the running to take charge.

Granted, Parker hasn't necessarily gone on to thrive in the top flight, but he remains a young manager who is learning all the time, and he should be considered a strong option.

There could be better choices out there, depending on your stance, but it is hard to see him coming in and doing badly, judging by what he has achieved in the Championship in the past.