Leeds United are interested in signing Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

How many Championship goals did Gyokeres score in 2022/23?

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fantastic season on a personal level, standing out as one of the best players in the Championship after some influential performances for Coventry.

Gyokeres scored 21 goals and registered 12 assists in the competition overall, starting an incredible 47 matches en route to his side reaching the playoff final that they eventually lost to Luton Town in a penalty shootout at Wembley.

Interest in the Swede has understandably been rife, with a move to the Premier League potentially on the cards, but Leeds have also been linked with snapping him up in the recent past. Whether their relegation to the Championship scuppers their chances remains to be seen, but a key claim has emerged regarding his future.

Are Leeds interested in signing Gyokeres?

According to Record [via Sport Witness], Portuguese giants Sporting CP are keen on acquiring Gyokeres' signature in the summer transfer window, but Leeds are also mentioned in the report. A €13m (£11.1m) move is mooted, although it is stated that the Whites' exit from the Premier League will make it difficult for a move to come to fruition for them.

Gyokeres could be a perfect summer signing for Leeds, should they manage to persuade him to spend another year in the Championship, given the huge impact he has enjoyed in a Coventry shirt. Blackburn Rovers defender Dom Hyam has said he was "absolutely flying" earlier in the season, as well as claiming he has a "massive career ahead of him".

With Patrick Bamford arguably not the player he was, with injuries affecting his game as the year pass, Gyokeres could be the ideal long-term replacement for the Englishman, spearheading the attack and helping inspire the Whites back into the Premier League. The fact that other offers are likely arrive for the 13-cap and three-goal Sweden international is a potential problem, however, highlighting how damaging their relegation was when it comes to attracting top players to the club this summer.

The lure of Leeds is still fairly big, given their size as a club - they could still represent a step up from Coventry for the player, for example - but it would be wholly understandable if Gyokeres moved to Sporting, or another club who can offer him European football next season.