Leeds United are reportedly plotting a summer move for Ferencvaros striker Ryan Mmaee, Football Insider reports.

What’s the latest news on Leeds and Mmaee?

Mmaee is primarily a centre-forward who can play as a second striker or as a left-winger and is a Morocco international. The 25-year-old is currently valued at a career-high €2.8m (£2.5m) by Transfermarkt and has been with the Hungarian side since 2021, where he has scored 31 goals in 68 games - 12 of which have come during the current campaign.

He is under contract until 2025 and has featured in the Europa League this season, and his displays appear to have caught the eye of those at Elland Road.

Football Insider shared a story in the last 48 hours on Leeds’ interest in Mmaee. They revealed that the Whites, and by extension future owners the 49ers Enterprises, are keeping tabs on the forward and are plotting a move for his signature, should they remain in the Premier League.

Leeds have regularly scouted Mmaee and the report says that their chances of a summer swoop have been boosted after a big win over relegation rivals Nottingham Forest in the week, as a deal is thought to hinge on whether they can retain their Premier League status.

Why are Leeds on the hunt for a new striker?

Leeds haven’t exactly lacked goals this season, scoring 38 times in 29 games, the second most of any side in the bottom half. Rodrigo has been the club’s main source of goals, netting eight more than any other player, with wide forwards Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto all chipping in.

However, Javi Gracia’s two other striker options alongside Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and Gerginuo Rutter, have struggled in front of goal. Bamford has suffered a number of injury problems in recent years and reportedly has many proposals to leave the club this summer. Meanwhile, club record signing Rutter is still adapting to life in England and is yet to get off the mark in front of goal after joining back in January.

Therefore, should Bamford depart over the coming months, a new forward to challenge Rodrigo and Rutter could be of use at Elland Road, with Mmaee seemingly an option.

Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz has also been name-checked as a potential target, and under likely new owners in the 49ers Enterprises, Leeds could be in for another busy summer as they are also set to trigger a £30m option to make Weston McKennie’s loan into a permanent deal after agreeing on personal terms, providing they remain in the top flight.