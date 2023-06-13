Former Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce could return to the club in a different role this summer, according to a surprise update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Why did Allardyce leave Leeds?

The 68-year-old was drafted in as Whites boss late in the 2022/23 season, tasked with producing a miracle escape act in the final weeks of the campaign.

Allardyce was unable to achieve such heroics, however, ultimately being given too difficult a job, following disappointing spells from both Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia. His role as Leeds manager always felt like it would be a short-term one, with a different boss coming in this summer, so it was no great shock to see him depart recently.

While there was always a chance that he could stay on, especially if he kept the Whites in the Premier League, a younger, more long-term appointment is needed at Elland Road - someone who can be in the job for many years and take them back into the top flight.

Allardyce's days managing Leeds may be numbered, but a fresh claim suggests that his affiliation with the club may not yet be over.

Could Allardyce take different job at Leeds?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs failed to rule out the possibility of Allardyce return to Elland Road in a different capacity this summer:

"Big Sam has already said that he doesn't feel he is the right man to lead Leeds as a manager, but that he is prepared to come in, in some other capacity."

This is clearly a shock claim from Jacobs, with Allardyce seemingly walking off into the sunset and having nothing to do with Leeds again after their relegation.

It is hard to see where the English veteran would fit in, however, unless new owners 49ers Enterprises find a position for him that they believe is perfect. A new sporting director is required, but he has no experience in that role, and a recent report suggests that the highly-rated Stuart Webber could be arriving from Norwich City in the near future.

In truth, it feels best for Allardyce to simply move on, with the former England manager not representing the future in the modern game, even though he deserves great credit for forging an impressive managerial career.

It's time for Leeds to look forward and acquire the services of younger individuals with fresh ideas, such as Webber, ensuring this new era at Elland Road is successful for many years to come.