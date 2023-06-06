Leeds United are in talks with Steven Gerrard over becoming their next manager this summer, according to a new report regarding the situation.

What's the latest Leeds manager news?

The Whites are working hard on nailing Sam Allardyce's successor at Elland Road, with the veteran's time in charge coming to an end last week. His appointment felt short-term and his primary job was to avoid relegation from the Premier League, but he couldn't work his magic and a younger alternative is now being eyed up.

A host of names have already been mooted as Leeds' potential next boss, with Gerrard thought to be right in the middle of the conversation, despite a disappointing spell at Aston Villa. The 43-year-old is far from the only target, however, as the Whites also eye up the likes of Brendan Rodgers and Carlos Corberan, among others.

As the pursuit continues, a new update has emerged that further suggests Gerrard could among be the front-runners to take the reins moving forward.

Is Gerrard a front-runner to take charge?

According to Football Transfers, Leeds are having discussions with the Liverpool legend over the vacant manager's post at Elland Road, although they aren't the only club he is talking to:

"In other coaching news, we hear that Steven Gerrard is talking to Leeds and Leicester City over their vacant managerial position."

Gerrard would be an exciting appointment in some ways, given his reputation as a legendary footballing figure, having produced so much magic in a Liverpool shirt, arguably standing out as one of the greatest players England have ever produced.

That being said, the jury is still out with him when it comes to his managerial expertise, even though he won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers back in 2020/21 in his first senior management role - something that has been very rare of late, given Celtic's dominance in the competition.

Gerrard flattered to deceive at Villa, however, and Unai Emery has turned them into a completely different animal since taking charge, which shows that he still has plenty to learn in management. There is a feeling that the likes of him and Frank Lampard are handed jobs because of their playing careers and high-profile statuses, which is why some Leeds fans may be wary of his appointment.

In fairness, though, he is still a title-winning manager who remains young in his field, and he could see the Whites as the perfect opportunity to prove his worth, showing that Villa was a slight blip in a managerial career that will otherwise flourish.