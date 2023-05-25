Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has been linked with a move to Leeds United, however, those at Elland Road are yet to make a concrete approach, Phil Hay reports.

What’s the latest Leeds news?

The Whites are set for a busy summer off the pitch, with a takeover, new sporting director, manager and player incomings and outgoings to finalise.

The 49ers Enterprises look likely to take full control from Andrea Radrizzani over the coming months, with discussions over a majority share gathering pace in recent weeks, even if Leeds are relegated this weekend.

One of their first tasks will be to fill the void left by Victor Orta with a new director of football, and a lifelong Leeds supporter has been linked with the vacancy. Within Hay’s in-depth Elland Road story for The Athletic, he named Webber and Middlesbrough’s Kieran Scott as options, saying:

“Norwich City’s Stuart Webber, a lifelong Leeds fan, and Kieran Scott of Middlesbrough are two names from the Championship touted as possible options, but at this stage the club have not taken any firm steps towards filling the void. In many ways, recruitment on that front will be as crucial as any player-transfer business — because the director of football’s input is what tends to create ethos and philosophy, for better or worse.”

Who is Stuart Webber?

Webber is 39 years of age and has been with Norwich as sporting director since 2017. The Welshman has had various roles with Wrexham, Liverpool, QPR, Wolves and Huddersfield prior to moving to Carrow Road, where he has been a part of two Championship title-winning sides in 2018/19 and 2020/21 respectively.

Former Norwich manager Daniel Farke openly praised Webber back in 2021, saying:

“You can’t ask for a better job than what Stuart Webber has done. It’s always like when the wind is in your face and it’s difficult times, then he is there like a shield for the club and he helps in each and every moment.

“Then when there is success, he always hides and doesn’t need to be there, he always hides from the spotlight.”

Leeds could benefit by hiring someone like Webber, who seems to go quietly about his business and “hides from the spotlight”, something Orta didn’t do after a number of Elland Road incidents prior to his dismissal. It’ll be interesting to see who Leeds target, and you’d expect that whoever arrives will more than likely play a role in deciding the club’s next long-term manager.