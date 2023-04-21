Leeds United have reportedly made a big offer for Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, according to Football Insider.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news involving Cifuentes?

The Whites are currently in a battle to remain in the Premier League, with Javi Gracia’s side looking to get back to winning ways against Fulham on Saturday.

Ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, Leeds find themselves just two points above the drop zone, with the next three games against Fulham, Leicester City and Bournemouth seemingly key in their bid to stay up.

However, despite not knowing what division they will be playing in next season, Elland Road officials appear to be planning for the transfer window.

Barcelona teenager Ilias Akhomach looks like he could be one of the first through the door in Yorkshire, and Cifuentes may well follow suit.

Football Insider shared an update on Rangers and their pursuit of Cifuentes in the last 48 hours. They claimed that the Scottish giants are unlikely to sign the Ecuador international despite making contact over a deal.

The report adds how Leeds and Spanish side Espanyol are ‘pushing to secure the South American talent with big offers already on the table’.

Who is Cifuentes?

Cifuentes, sponsored by Nike, is 24 years of age and is primarily a central midfielder but can also play in defensive and attacking midfield roles when required.

The player has been with LAFC since 2020 and has seen his Transfermarkt valuation increase from €2m to a career-high €12m during that time.

Cifuentes, who is out of contract at the end of the year, has made a total of 104 appearances for his current employers, contributing to 31 goals.

South American football expert Tim Vickery also believes that Cifuentes is ready for the step up to European football, with the journalist once saying this to talkSPORT:

"He was the beating heart of that [Ecuador U20] side and I think he's a terrific midfielder. He's strong, he's got quality, he's got a good engine - he's one of the best all-round midfielders, potentially, that I've seen come out of South America in a while.

He has been linked with Leeds before, but now could be the ideal time to secure his services due to the club’s lack of midfield options.

Adam Forshaw looks set to leave this summer and there are question marks over whether Weston McKennie will become a permanent Leeds player at the end of the season which could leave the Whites with just Tyler Adams and Marc Roca as their only senior defensive and central midfield options.

Therefore, bringing in Cifuentes could be a much-needed move, but you’d expect Leeds will need to remain in the Premier League to stand a chance.