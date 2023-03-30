Leeds United appear to be ‘in the front row’ to sign full-back Alex Grimaldo on a free transfer.

What’s the latest news on Leeds and Grimaldo?

Grimaldo has been on the books with Benfica since 2016 but could be about to end his seven-year association with the Portuguese side over the coming months. The 27-year-old, who shares the same agency as Leeds wingers Luis Sinisterra and Crysencio Summerville, has made 292 appearances for Benfica, contributing to an impressive 87 goals.

Capable of playing further as a left-midfielder if required, Grimaldo has won eight major trophies during his time with Benfica. His contract is set to expire at the end of June, though, with Elland Road seemingly a potential destination.

One Italian outlet provided an update on the defender’s future in the last 48 hours, with Leeds receiving a mention. They claimed that Juventus are eyeing a possible transfer, Napoli have set their sights on the player and Barcelona could be in the running. However, the report adds that Premier League sides are also keen, with ‘Leeds in the front row’.

Would he fit in at Elland Road?

Junior Firpo was the club’s only senior left-back option at the start of the season, however, with the Spaniard missing large parts of the campaign through injury, former manager Jesse Marsch decided to use centre-back Pascal Struijk in that position.

Struijk is now considered a left-back by Transfermarkt as a result of his 20 appearances during the current campaign, but there could be an argument for Leeds to bring in another full-back over the coming months, especially a player of Grimaldo’s quality. The Spaniard has been used to turning out in either the Champions League or Europa League since moving to Benfica, gaining plenty of experience at the highest level.

He has proven quality in the final third with 87 goal contributions and once came in for heavy praise from former Benfica sporting director Tiago Pinto, who said two years ago that Grimaldo ‘is one of the best five left-backs in Europe’ and ‘is good enough to play for any side’.

Therefore, should head coach Javi Gracia guide Leeds to safety over the coming months, a move for Grimaldo could well be one to keep an eye on, and securing his services would certainly add quality to the club’s left-back ranks, possibly resulting in Struijk returning to his former central role in the process.