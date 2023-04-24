Leeds United are submitting a bid to bring Hamilton Academical teenager Josh McDonald to Yorkshire, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news?

The Whites currently find themselves in a battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League, with Javi Gracia’s side just one point above the drop zone.

However, Leeds are still looking to add to their Thorp Arch pool talent and are set to sign teenage winger Ilias Akhomach from Barcelona this summer.

Another youngster in McDonald, dubbed an “exceptional talent” by coaches, also seems to be on the Elland Road radar, regardless of what division Leeds are in next season.

Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey shared an update from Leeds in the last 48 hours, revealing that the Whites are submitting an offer for McDonald.

He adds that the club have been in contact with the player and his family and are looking to pip Rangers to the midfielder’s signature.

Bigger problems for Orta and Leeds…

Things haven’t been going to plan for Orta and Leeds ever since they parted ways with Marcelo Bielsa. The Argentine’s successor, Jesse Marsch, was sacked back in February and Gracia is looking to pick up the pieces of a squad that was largely assembled by Orta and Marsch.

Leeds supporters turned on the sporting director and the board during the 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Saturday, as reported by Phil Hay. Therefore, you could argue that the Whites have bigger problems to deal with instead of looking to sign a teenager in McDonald.

The Scotland U18 international could well turn out to be a future star, however, Leeds could find themselves back in the Championship if things don’t go to plan in the next six games, which would undo all of the hard work put in by Andrea Radrizzani, Orta and Bielsa to get the Whites back in the Premier League.

It seems as if a move for McDonald will be one to keep an eye on, though, and who knows, the midfielder may well be the next promising gem to come through the Thorp Arch ranks and into the first team over time.