Leeds United look set to sign Ilias Akhomach on a free transfer from FC Barcelona.

What’s the latest news on Leeds and Akhomach?

Akhomach was first linked with a move to Yorkshire back in March after Victor Orta met with the player’s representatives. However, a transfer has gone cold in recent weeks, with Premier League leaders Arsenal also joining the race for the 19-year-old.

Barcelona chiefs appeared to want Akhomach to receive less game time in the B team with a Nou Camp exit looking increasingly likely, and it seems as if a move to Yorkshire is well and truly on.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Sport regarding Leeds and Akhomach in the last 24 hours. They claimed that the Whites have won the race for the teenager and that an agreement will be closed in the 'next few hours'.

The report adds that Leeds and 'their project' of giving youngsters chances to shine under head coach Javi Gracia and sporting director Orta has helped with the move.

Is Akhomach what Leeds need this summer?

Akhomach is primarily a left-footed right-winger who can also play on the left or through the middle and is valued at €3m (£2.7m) by Transfermarkt.

Hailed as a “great player with enormous potential” by his agent, Akhomach could well be a star in the making, with Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez describing him as a “winger who runs” and “can beat a man one on one”.

He has made three senior appearances for the Catalan giants, although none of those have come during the current campaign, with his only first-team matchday involvement coming on the bench in the Champions League back in November.

Leeds meanwhile are in another huge battle to avoid relegation and have been leaking goals for fun. The Whites have conceded a whopping 16 goals in four league games this month, 11 of which have come in back-to-back heavy home defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Championship football appears a real possibility next season, which could result in plenty of changes in personnel both on and off the pitch. Therefore, you could argue that a move for Akhomach shouldn't be viewed as a priority at this moment in time, but it looks as if Orta has got his wish and will have another attacking gem on his hands, looking to replicate Wilfried Gnonto's success, with the Italy international now valued at around £40m.