Leeds United are reportedly willing to meet the financial demands of Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz ahead of a potential summer transfer.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news involving Diaz?

On the pitch, the Whites are currently looking to avoid relegation from the Premier League in the final five games of the season, with this weekend’s trip to Bournemouth appearing to be key.

However, off the pitch, it appears as if the club, who look likely to be under new owners in the 49ers Enterprises this summer, are working on possible signings. Diaz is one player who has been linked with a move to Leeds recently, and a further update has now emerged.

Sport Witness shared news from Defensa Central regarding Diaz in the last 48 hours. They said that the Whites have come forward to sign the forward on a free transfer.

The report claims that Elland Road could be an option for Diaz if he wants to earn €4.5m-a-year (£3.98m) as Leeds are ready to meet his ‘financial demands’.

Only if Leeds are in the Premier League…

The figures shared in the update work out at £76,500-a-week, which could see Diaz become the second-highest earner in Yorkshire behind top scorer Rodrigo.

He has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Patrick Bamford, whose costly late miss against Leicester City could prove pivotal in the club’s survival hopes come the end of the season.

However, if Leeds manage to remain in the top flight for a fourth successive season, Diaz could be a risky signing. The 29-year-old, an out-and-out centre-forward, has won 11 major honours with Madrid but has made just 82 appearances for the club across two spells, contributing to 15 goals.

His only eye-catching campaign came with Lyon, scoring 18 Ligue 1 goals during 2017/18 season, where he was labelled as a “powerful” player by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas during his time in France.

Diaz has struggled for game time at the Bernabeu in recent years, though, so offering him a big deal could be a major gamble, but it looks as if Leeds may be willing to take that risk over the coming months.