Leeds United are thought to be eyeing a summer move for AZ Alkmaar forward Vangelis Pavlidis, according to Jeunes Footeux.

What’s the latest news on Leeds and Pavlidis?

The Whites appear to be putting plans in place for the summer transfer window despite not knowing what division they will be in, with Javi Gracia looking to guide Leeds to Premier League safety over the coming months.

Victor Orta has confirmed that the club are interested in bringing Barcelona youngster Ilias Akhomach to Elland Road, while a move for loanee Weston McKennie will likely become permanent in a £30m deal should the club avoid the drop.

It looks as if a new striker is also of interest, with Patrick Bamford enduring a frustrating campaign through injury. The 29-year-old has scored just twice in 19 top-flight appearances this season, whereas club-record signing Georginio Rutter is yet to get off the mark.

Rodrigo has been the club’s main source of goals with 13 in all competitions, although the Spaniard will soon be entering the final 12 months of his current contract.

Jeunes Footeux provided an update regarding Pavlidis in the last 48 hours, name-checking Leeds with an interest. They claimed that the Whites and a rival are closely following the performances of the forward, citing a €25m (£22m) fee which they say is within the reach of officials at both clubs.

Would Pavlidis be a good signing for Leeds?

You’d expect that Leeds will need to remain in the Premier League to stand any chance of signing Pavlidis this summer, but he could be the type of forward the club require.

Sponsored by Nike, Pavlidis has scored 10 or more league goals in each of his last four seasons and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €12m Transfermarkt valuation.

Hailed as a "difference maker" in the media following his goal involvements during the current campaign, he would also provide an option as a left-winger or as an attacking midfielder, although he is primarily a centre forward who has 29 senior caps for Greece.

You could argue that the Whites took a gamble by breaking their transfer record to sign Rutter earlier this year, a 20-year-old who has scored just 12 senior goals, so bringing in a proven goalscorer like Pavlidis could be a wise move and one that may prove to be cheaper than the deal that brought Rutter to Yorkshire.