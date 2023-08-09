Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has emerged as a summer target for newly-promoted Burnley, according to reliable reports.

When did Wilfried Gnonto join Leeds?

The Italy international only arrived at Elland Road from FC Zurich last summer and majorly impressed during the 29 senior appearances he made in his debut season, but after suffering relegation to the Championship, he’s been the subject of strong attention from Everton.

Sky Sports have reported that the Toffees have seen several approaches for the 19-year-old rejected, and Daniel Farke has since been boosted in his hopes of retaining the teenager’s services after learning that he has personally turned down a move to Goodison Park.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has since delivered a further update on the left-winger’s future in Yorkshire amid interest from Merseyside. He said:

“As it stands, Everton haven't come back and Leeds are planning for the player to remain at Elland Road for the season. Only a huge offer or a player-driven move to try and force an exit is looking like changing that, at this stage."

Is Wilfried Gnonto leaving Leeds?

According to The Telegraph (via CaughtOffside), Burnley are "eyeing" a swoop for Gnonto before the end of the summer transfer window.

Vincent Kompany has an idea of the "sort of characters" he wants to bolster his squad with and the young attacker could "end up being one of those", although it's worth noting that at this stage, "no concrete moves have been made".

The Premier League side being "interested" in the talented prospect comes as no surprise though, and it's stated that he would "consider a switch" to Turf Moor.

First of all, Leeds are in a very strong negotiating position when it comes to Gnonto’s future because he still has another four years to run on his contract, so Farke and the 49ers should use this to their advantage to try their best to retain the winger’s services in LS11.

The Verbania native, who pockets £20k-per-week, has clocked up eight goal contributions (four goals and the same number of assists) in 29 senior outings since putting pen to paper which is an impressive return for a teenager, especially one that has previously never played in England before, therefore he won't be as used to the style of football compared to his teammates who have been for years.

Sponsored by Puma, the attacker also last season recorded a total of 50 shot-creating actions over the course of the campaign which was the fourth-highest tally throughout the whole of the squad, via FBRef, showing the threat he poses to an opposition’s defence in the final third.

Gnonto, who has been dubbed a “diamond” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, provides the manager with wonderful versatility having operated in seven different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so all in all, he’s an extremely valuable player to have in the building.