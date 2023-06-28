Leeds United “hope to keep” Wilfried Gnonto beyond the summer transfer window, according to reliable journalist Graham Smyth.

When did Wilfried Gnonto join Leeds?

Gnonto only arrived at Elland Road last summer from FC Zurich and throughout the reigns of Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce, was a regular feature of the first-team having made a total of 28 appearances during his debut season.

The Italy international still has another four years remaining on his contract, but having impressed in his opening campaign in Yorkshire, The Mirror report that he has attracted the attention of Crystal Palace, Brighton, West Ham and Everton in the Premier League.

However, after suffering relegation to the Championship, Claudio Vigorelli, the winger’s agent, has confirmed that his client will hold “talks” regarding his future with the Whites and stated that there will be plenty of “options” on the table should he not want to remain.

Is Gnonto leaving Leeds?

Taking to Twitter, Smyth revealed that despite interest, Leeds are yet to receive any offers for Gnonto and claimed that the 49ers are looking to retain his services ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. He wrote:

“Willy Gnonto is off making headlines with Italy Under-21s, while headlines get written about him in England. Leeds United have had no bids for the winger and hope to keep him at Elland Road this summer.”

Should the 49ers keep or sell Gnonto?

Leeds will know that most of their prized assets will likely want to leave and join a club that are competing at the highest level but Gnonto has been an exciting addition to the squad since his arrival so the hierarchy need to do everything they can to hold onto him beyond the summer.

The LS11 outfit’s “unpredictable” left-sided winger, as lauded by journalist Josh Bunting, posted six goal contributions (four assists and two goals) in 24 Premier League outings last season and over the course of the term, recorded 50 shot-creating actions which was the fourth-highest throughout the whole of the team, as per FBRef.

The Verbania native, who has the versatility to operate in seven different positions across the grass, also only pockets £20k-per-week so he’s not a big earner to keep on the books compared to the likes of Rodrigo who receives the highest on a whopping £100k-per-week, via Capology, therefore making this a decision that the board shouldn’t even have to think twice about.