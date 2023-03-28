Reporter and Leeds United fan James Marshment has been reacting to an injury to forward Wilfried Gnonto during the international break.

What’s the latest on Wilfried Gnonto’s injury?

The Whites haven’t had much luck when it comes to injuries over the last two weeks. Tyler Adams was the first to encounter a problem, with the club confirming prior to the Premier League win over Wolves that he had suffered a hamstring injury in training. The midfielder missed the trip to Molineux and the chance to captain his country, with Phil Hay reporting that he needed to see a specialist.

Max Wober was the next to pick up an issue, with the centre-back needing to be replaced during the first 45 minutes of Austria’s first European Championship qualifier. The defender has returned to Leeds for an assessment, with things going from bad to worse now as Gnonto joins the club.

The teenager started for Italy in their European Championship qualifier against Malta, but like Wober, failed to make it to half-time due to an ankle injury. Roberto Mancini was hoping that it was just a sprain, with Gnonto returning to Yorkshire as a result. Marshment took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to relay the news of Gnonto’s ‘urgent assessment’ following the injury on Sunday evening. He said that alongside the news on Wober:

“It never rains, it pours...”

What will Leeds do without Gnonto?

Javi Gracia may not have Gnonto available in the short term, however, the head coach has a number of options out wide. He actually has started Gnonto in just two of his four Premier League games in charge, although the 19-year-old has provided assists in the last two top-flight fixtures against Brighton and Wolves.

His absence could prove to be a big blow, but Gracia should have the likes of Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra and Crysencio Summerville to call upon, starting against Arsenal this weekend. Who knows, Gnonto’s issue could prove to be minor, with Hay saying that both the forward and Wober have had ‘positive assessments’ since returning to Yorkshire.

The club might not want to take any risks, especially as Gnonto is the most fouled player on the books at Elland Road this season, as per WhoScored, but hopefully, they will be able to feature in crucial back-to-back home fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace next month, games which could prove crucial to the club’s Premier League status.