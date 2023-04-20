Wilfried Gnonto could reportedly depart Leeds United this summer, in a transfer which could be more painful for the Yorkshire outfit than last season's sale of Raphinha.

Could Gnonto leave Leeds this summer?

Despite only joining the club in the summer of 2022, the Italy international's rapid rise suggests that he will be a man in demand during the summer transfer window, especially if the Whites suffer relegation back to the Championship.

Although the 19-year-old has been one of the bright sparks in another underwhelming season for Leeds, he has been left out by Javi Gracia in recent fixtures, amid claims that he is keen to depart for a bigger club.

Journalist Alex Crook has suggested this week that the teenager is pushing for a move away, and that could be a factor behind his omission against Liverpool on Monday night.

He said: “The club has been run in a shambolic way this season. What about that dressing room? Gnonto, not in the starting lineup last night. My understanding is that he may well be hankering for a move away.”

Since joining from FC Zurich in a deal worth just £3.8m, the diminutive winger has gone on to make 22 appearances, contributing four goals and three assists.

Leeds' academy manager Michael Skubala was full of praise for the youngster after he scored in the 2-2 draw at Manchester United earlier in the season.

He said: “He’s a great lad, he’s a special player. He’s a credit to Leeds, he’s a credit to himself and he’s a really nice player to work with.”

Would losing Gnonto be worse than Raphinha?

While Leeds fans are yet to see the best of the £20k-per-week Italian, they were treated to some world-class performances from Raphinha in his two seasons at the club, and there was a general acceptance that he was destined to go on to bigger and better things.

It would be a great shame for Leeds to lose Gnonto before he has really got going, while his electric performances at 19 suggest that he currently has the world at his feet, so it would be disappointing to see him reach his potential elsewhere.

It is Victor Orta who has invested in the Italian's potential and Leeds who have given him first-team opportunities that he might not have received elsewhere, so for that time and effort to go arguably unrewarded would be difficult to take, especially if he were to leave for a cut-price fee following relegation.

Considering he ranks third for key passes and fourth for dribbles in Leeds' squad already, it seems fair to suggest that he would be a big loss despite being so raw, with fans set to be left wondering what could have been should he be sold for a quick profit this summer.

Therefore, losing someone who has the potential to be world-class like Gnonto, rather than a player who was already at the peak of his powers like Raphinha, could be an even bigger blow.