Wilfried Gnonto's ongoing omission from the Leeds United side was perhaps one reason why the fanbase quickly turned against Javi Gracia.

The Spaniard was sacked by the Yorkshire outfit following the 4-1 defeat against relegation rivals Bournemouth last weekend which leaves the club hovering just above the bottom three in the Premier League.

While Leeds' main problems were in the defence, Gracia was often criticised for his failure to start Gnonto in the games following the international break, with the Italian starting just three times in the Premier League under the former Watford boss.

Indeed, speaking on the situation after the youngster failed to feature against Leicester, former Leeds man Jermaine Beckford said: "He’s one of those players that as soon as he picks the ball up he’s so direct but his close control, such focus, such passion and the drive - the fans buzz off that sort of stuff. That’s what you need, especially when you’re at home.

"I don’t know [why he wasn’t brought on], if I’m being completely honest. I don’t know. I don’t know [why he wasn’t brought on], if I’m being completely honest."

Although the teenage winger did get the nod against the Cherries last Saturday and marked his return to the starting side with an impressive assist for Patrick Bamford, it wasn't enough for Gracia to keep his job.

What has Sam Allardyce said about Wilfried Gnonto?

Sam Allardyce's arrival at Elland Road suggests that the Peacocks will become a far more solid outfit at the back for the final four Premier League games given his history as a defensive-minded coach, but Gnonto is one attacking player who could prosper under the former Bolton boss.

After all, the experienced Englishman has already sung the winger's praises and suggested that he should be starting for Leeds when speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast last month.

He commented: "There are a couple of players who in my opinion should be playing. Wilfried Gnonto, the young Italian kid.

"Fantastic. He's so positive, so driven, so direct with the ball, he gets the play up the field, and he doesn't mind defending as well."

Only Jack Harrison has registered more assists in the Premier League than Gnonto this season, while the youngster also ranks sixth for shots, third for key passes and third for dribbles per game in Leeds' squad, which emphasises the impact he can have going forward.

Skilful wingers such as Jay-Jay Okocha and Gary Speed played a huge part for Allardyce during his time at Bolton, making 265 appearances between them, and if he utilises his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation again at Leeds, then Gnonto could prosper out wide.

The Italy international has been limited to just 20 appearances in the Premier League so far this term but only Harrison and Rodrigo have contributed to more goals, which suggests that he was under-used by Gracia and could still have a big say under Allardyce.

Michael Skubala certainly thinks that Gnonto is a "special" talent and the £20k-per-week winger could prove to be exactly that in the remaining four games if Allardyce sticks to his word and starts him.