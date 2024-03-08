Leeds United have been handed a major boost on the injury front as a key man has returned to action ahead of the final run-in.

Leeds stall after historic winning run

The Yorkshire outfit are flying this season under Daniel Farke, but may well need a record points tally to be promoted automatically from the Championship come the end of the campaign.

As it stands, they sit in third place, two points behind Ipswich Town and six points ahead of fourth placed Southampton, though the Saints have a game in hand on the sides above them.

With 76 points to their name, Leeds can theoretically reach 106 points by the end of the campaign should they re-continue their impressive recent run, but even should they amass far fewer than that they would be making history.

The record points tally required to claim the second automatic promotion spot currently sits at 93 points, and no team with more than 90 points (Sunderland 1997/98) have ever failed to be promoted.

But with Ipswich on 78 points already, there is a strong chance that 93 points won't be enough to secure automatic promotion (5 wins and 5 losses from their final 10 games would see them reach that figure).

The run in Ipswich Town vs... Leeds United vs... Cardiff City (A) Sheffield Wednesday (A) Sheffield Wednesday (H) Millwall (H) Blackburn Rovers (A) Watford (A) Southampton (H) Hull City (H) Norwich City (A) Coventry City (A) Watford (H) Sunderland (H) Middlesbrough (H) Blackburn Rovers (H) Coventry City (A) Middlesbrough (A) Hull City (A) QPR (A) Huddersfield Town (H) Southampton (H)

To overturn that record, Leeds will need all the help they can get, and to that end they have been handed a timely update.

Leeds boost as key man set to return soon

Now, Leeds have been handed a major boost on the injury front as it has emerged that Pascal Struijk is set to make his long awaited return from injury in the coming weeks. The defender underwent surgery in January after picking up an adductor injury over Christmas, and is yet to make his return. However, he is now back in training and gearing up for his long-awaited re-introduction to Championship action.

Daniel Farke admitted that he believes Struijk could be the man to make the difference, hailing the return of his 'key player'.

"It feels a bit crazy that we didn't speak about him last two months and thank God we didn't have to because our defensive behaviour was spot on", the Leeds boss began.

"He's a cornerstone for our future. We play without such a key player for two months, once he's back in team training it's not like you press a button and he's back to his best. I expect him to be back in team training other side of international break at latest. Hopefully as soon as possible back in best possible shape."

He added that he felt Struijk could be a 'big factor' for the final ten games of the season, though he admitted he may not be back until after the international break. As it stands, Leeds have the best defensive record in the Championship, having conceded just 28 times all season. It could well be that the defender is not risked in light of his deputies having made such an impression, but it is nonetheless a major boost to Farke's squad planning given Struijk's lengthy absence.

Leeds are next in action away to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, with the Owls themselves fighting for their Championship lives in a congested relegation scrap.