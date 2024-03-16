Leeds United could be without one of their "top performers" for longer than they first thought.

Leeds defence shining under Farke

The 2022/23 season was quite a turbulent one for Leeds, with the club being relegated from the top flight after garnering just 31 points. This term in the Championship has had a fairly different outcome. Daniel Farke's men are currently battling for the second tier title and are just three points behind league leaders Leicester.

Their performances across the campaign have no doubt been thanks to not only the tactical decisions made by Farke, but the performance of the players themselves. Their defence in particular has been an area which has often stood out ahead of the rest of the crowd. The West Yorkshire club have conceded the least goals in the Championship (28) with the next closest being Leicester (33).

As with most relegated clubs, the Whites had something of a clear-out in the summer with a multitude of players leaving for pastures new. Some departed on permanent deals, whilst others have just found themselves plying their trade for another team temporarily.

Leeds' defensive summer departures Robin Koch Loan £427k fee Maximilian Wober Loan £427k fee Cody Drameh Loan £0 fee Rasmus Kristensen Loan £0 fee Data via Transfermarkt

The additions of the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon have all helped, while Pascal Struijk has kicked on to become a really top player under the former Norwich boss. Described as a "top performer" by former Leeds defender Leigh Bromby, Struijk staked his claim for a starting spot both in the Premier League and the Championship.

“I think he’s solid. He’s a top performer at this level, at Championship level. He’s a top centre-back,” Bromby told BBC Radio Leeds. "Being left-footed gives that real balance with him and Rodon in terms of trying to play out, which Daniel wants all the time. And he did not put a foot wrong today."

The centre-back was a mainstay in Farke's starting 11 and played a total of 25 games in all competitions prior to suffering an injury on Boxing Day.

Struijk's injury not recovering as expected

Despite being absent since Boxing Day, Struijk was making "positive" improvements and was almost "ready to join" first team training as per Farke. However, Phil Hay of The Athletic has now shared that the injury is more severe than first thought, and not only is Struijk not playing this weekend, that's not even the worst of it, with surgery possibly required.

If surgery is needed, this would likely mean the end of the Netherlands youth international's season, which would massively hinder Leeds' promotion push. Only time will tell whether the versatile defender will be able to recover in time for the end of the campaign.