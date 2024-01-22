Despite going 1-0 down within the opening few minutes, Leeds United managed to make it three wins from three in the Championship for January so far with a 2-1 victory over Preston North End at the weekend.

Junior Firpo continued his mini resurgence in the Whites first team against the visitors from Lancashire, the left-back racing onto a Crysencio Summerville pass to then cross perfectly for Daniel James to head home the equaliser at Elland Road.

Even with Firpo now boasting four assists next to his name for the season, Daniel Farke won't hesitate adding in more reinforcements to the sparse left-back area this transfer window.

Leeds could even attempt to replicate the effectiveness of the Joe Rodon loan deal with this potential buy, Farke's men gaining an adaptable and reliable defender for the rest of the jittery Championship campaign if the move happens.

Leeds going after another Premier League defender

It was revealed by Phil Hay last week when writing for the Athletic, that the main priority for the Championship giants in this window is bolstering the full-back spots at Elland Road with a whole plethora of defenders linked with a switch to West Yorkshire as a result, including Ben Davies.

Football journalist Ben Jacobs, when speaking to GIVEMESPORT recently, confirmed that the Whites are looking at a deal to sign the experienced full-back with his versatility at the back a major standout attribute Farke admires - "Versatile players are going to be given preference. Davies, Ben Johnson and Connor Roberts are the names that Leeds are working on at the moment."

Leeds will hope a move for Davies enables the automatic promotion candidates to have another calm and measured head in the group, giving them a defensive option to fall back upon in the pivotal months to follow as the pressure gets more intense at the top of the Championship.

How Davies slots into the Leeds team

Leeds will hope their strong relationship with Tottenham Hotspur - with the north Londoners presumably delighted with how Rodon is progressing away from the club on loan - means that a deal for Davies to relocate up north to join his fellow countryman is also forthcoming.

The Welsh centre-back has been particularly impressive since moving, notably making the most clearances per game (4.1) in the entire squad and the second-most interceptions per match with 2.1. A move for Davies, therefore, could be a repeat of that magic move.

With Junior Firpo guilty of having notable off-days for the Whites, as was showcased throughout a difficult relegation season for the ex-Barcelona man in the Premier League, the Spurs defender can play the role that Sam Byram also fulfils in the squad as a dependable backup to come in if the Leeds number 3 shows signs of faltering.

Yet, there's an argument that Davies could usurp Firpo over time - the Welshman has been in and around Ange Postecoglou's first team in north London this season, making 16 appearances in all competitions.

The 30-year-old defender has averaged an impressive 7.05 Sofascore rating in the Premier League this campaign for Spurs, notably standing out when Tottenham won on their travels away at Nottingham Forest last month.

Accumulating 118 touches across a lively 90 minutes and only misplacing eight of his 102 passes, Davies was also dogged and won ten duels in total at the City Ground to ensure Spurs kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 win.

Davies' performance vs Forest in numbers Minutes played 90 Clearances 6 Tackles 2 Duels won 10/15 Touches 118 Accurate passes 94/102 (94%) Accurate long balls 7/10 Stats by Sofascore

This display in particular saw football pundit Danny Murphy single Davies out for praise on Match of the Day, stating that the 30-year-old is a "very intelligent footballer." Micah Richards is another to single the full-back out for praise, saying his displays of late had been "amazing."

Very rarely dropping a clanger, the safety of having an experienced head in the side could mean Farke feels he can trust Davies over an up-and-down Firpo when wins are a must towards the conclusion of the gruelling second-tier campaign.

Those standout displays this season in the top flight have mainly come from Davies playing in the heart of defence too, where Farke does need more numbers to rely upon with Pascal Struijk still in the treatment room.

Farke will hope Davies excels in his new environment in a similar fashion to Rodon before him, another key component of the Whites squad that can steer the team to an immediate return to the Premier League.