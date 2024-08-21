Leeds United are set to be busy in the final days of the transfer window as they target a whole host of new faces before the August 30th deadline, and now an update on their plans has emerged.

Farke working with a thin Leeds squad

After two games of the Championship season, few would have predicted Daniel Farke's side to be without a win, but after two draws they find themselves down in 16th and four points off the very early pace set by Burnley, Sunderland and Watford.

They also exited the Carabao Cup in the first round, falling to a tame 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in front of a restless Elland Road that threatens to turn sour if results don't pick up soon.

It comes off the back of a difficult summer, which has seen them lose over 10 players and take in more than £100m from sales, only to sign four as replacements.

That includes a trio of stars from last season in the shape of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray, all of whom have been snapped up by Premier League clubs.

Leeds United permanent departures summer 2024 Player Club joined Archie Gray Tottenham Crysencio Summerville West Ham United Glen Kamara Rennes Charlie Cresswell Toulouse Jamie Shackleton Sheffield United Cody Drameh Hull City Robin Koch Eintracht Frankfurt Ian Poveda Sunderland Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Marc Roca Real Betis Diego Llorente Real Betis Georginio Rutter Brighton

It means that as things stand, Leeds have a squad of just 19 players for Farke to choose from. Those 19 consist of three centre-backs to cover two positions, one recognised right back, three midfielders to cover two positions, one attacking midfielder and no recognised left-winger, while there are question marks over several members of the squad.

Farke outlined that he wanted at least four new faces following their draw with West Brom on Saturday. "We would need cover at full-back, in midfield and two offensive positions. Cannot guarantee we will get all of these, but four is roughly what I would like to see."

Now, one report has provided further insight into the 49ers Enterprises' plans for the final days of the window.

Three positions targeted for Leeds United

That comes courtesy of journalist Pete O'Rourke, who claims that Leeds are eyeing up three positions as a matter of urgency.

Writing for Football Insider, he revealed that a left-back is a priority at the club, with backup to Junior Firpo thin on the ground.

Farke is "prioritising a new signing on the left side of his defence", it is claimed, with the Leeds boss looking for a long-term replacement for Firpo, who is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Additionally, they are "also prioritising deals for a striker and winger to replace the output of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter," who contributed a combined 49 goals and assists last season.

That return will be hard for any new signings to match, but the Yorkshire side have been linked with moves for Sunderland's Jack Clarke and more recently Burnley forward Manuel Benson as they look to try and achieve it.

It will be a crucial few days for Leeds though, with their current squad depth arguably unlikely to be able to even challenge for the play-offs over the course of the season, let alone the automatic promotion spots that their fans expect to be battling for.