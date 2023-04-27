Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has been fully fit for selection in the club’s last two Premier League games, according to a source close to the player.

What’s the latest Leeds news on Gnonto?

Gnonto arrived in the summer from FC Zurich and has made 23 appearances during his first season at Elland Road. The Italy international has scored four times and registered three assists for the Whites but has fallen out of favour under current head coach JavI Gracia.

The forward has played just 53 minutes of action in the club’s last six league games, failing to get on from the bench in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester.

Many inside the stadium and in the media were left surprised that the 19-year-old didn’t feature in the week, which led to Gracia being quizzed on why he didn’t use Gnonto following the game.

LUFCFANZONE posted on Twitter in the last 48 hours after hearing from “a source close to the player”. They said that Gnonto suffered a small injury prior to the 6-1 defeat to Liverpool but has been fully fit for selection against Fulham and Leicester.

“Before the Liverpool game Willy sustained a small injury. He was 80% fit for the Liverpool game but has been 100% and available full strength for every game after.”

Worrying for all involved…

Phil Hay has described the situation as strange and compared it to Joe Gelhardt last season, but it is a worry that Gnonto has been fully fit and has played just 10 minutes in the last two games.

He has made things happen this season, registering the same number of assists as Brenden Aaronson in half the playing time while also providing moments of brilliance such as the opener at Old Trafford and stunning volley against Cardiff City.

Gnonto was backed by Hay to be key in the club’s battle to avoid the drop just last month, so it is concerning that he simply isn’t fancied by Gracia, with Conor McGilligan even suggesting there may have been a clash between the pair, something which many may feel could be accurate following this update.

It's not as if Leeds have been free-flowing in the final third without Gnonto either, and with Luis SInisterra going off injured against Leicester, it looks like it is between Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville and Gnonto for two starting spots on the wing against Bournemouth this weekend, in what appears to be a make or break game for Leeds in their attempts to avoid the drop.