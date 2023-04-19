Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto is already looking to find a new club, according to reporter Alex Crook.

What’s the latest Leeds news on Gnonto?

Gnonto has been one of the very few bright sparks for the Whites this season after the Italy international made the move to Elland Road on deadline day in the summer. The 19-year-old has made 22 appearances for Leeds, contributing to seven goals and seeing his Transfermarkt valuation increase to a career-high €18m.

His positive displays on the pitch have resulted in speculation of a return to his native country, with the likes of AS Roma, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus and Napoli all keeping an eye on the forward.

Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have also been name-checked with an interest, and it looks as if the player himself is looking at his options ahead of the summer.

Crook was speaking on talkSPORT regarding Leeds following the 6-1 defeat to Liverpool on Monday. Relayed by MOT Leeds News, he said that Gnonto, who one again began the game at Elland Road on the bench, “may well be hankering for a move away” this summer.

“A few of the fans are pointing the finger of blame at the board, and I think the club has been run shambolically this season. But what about that dressing room? Wilfried Gnonto, not in the starting line-up last night. My understanding is that he may well be hankering for a move away.”

How much could Leeds receive for Gnonto?

Javi Gracia hasn’t relied on Gnonto as much as former manager Jesse Marsch, with the forward starting just two of the eight top-flight games under the Spaniard, something which may have contributed to his recent stance of a possible move away.

Leeds paid FC Zurich around £3.8m for Gnonto last year, so they look certain to make an eye-catching profit, should they cash in over the coming months. Reports have suggested that the club would want £40m, a fee which could make the player one of Leeds' five most expensive sales of all time.

The Whites could do with that money as well, especially if they drop down to the Championship over the coming months. They have recently learned that former striker Jean-Kevin Augustin is owed £24.5m for a breach in contract, which would take a deal for Augustin to £40m in total, so recouping a large fee for Gnonto could be something Leeds explore, especially following this update.