Silko Thomas is a target for Leicester City this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 19-year-old is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Chelsea this summer.

Who is Silko Thomas?

Thomas is a young full-back who is attracting the attention of many clubs around England ahead of a potential free transfer this summer.

The Englishman originally started out as a versatile winger able to play off of both the left and right, shining in the Chelsea youth academy, which he joined at age 10, before making his debut for the Blues under-21 team in the 2020/21 campaign, where he assisted recent Reading loanee Tino Anjorin in a 3-1 victory.

The youngster stayed in and around the Chelsea U21 setup for the following two years, but when it was made clear that his contract at the club would not be getting renewed, the youngster headed on a trial to then Championship side Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old impressed many at Sheffield United, with manager Paul Heckingbottom stating "I've not seen him yet, he played in a game we couldn't get to. All my feedback has been through Del and Micky regarding him. We know what his qualities are in terms of his attacking intent. He's a front-footed player. He played wing-back for us and it adds a different dimension to his game there. Macca [Stuart McCall] watched him in the game, but I couldn't get. It's something we'll be led on by Del and Micky. If we get to a point where everyone's happy, then we'll come and have a good look."

The Blades are not the only side interested in the youngster however, with recently relegated Southampton also interested in the former Chelsea man, and the Saints may be a more attractive proposition due to their previous history of handing out first-team opportunities.

However, according to Jacobs, Thomas has made his decision on his new club, with recently relegated Leicester City being in "advanced" talks with the player.

What did Ben Jacobs say about the potential move?

Speaking to FootballFanCast, Jacobs stated: "I'd also keep an eye on another young player, very good talent in Silko Thomas, who Leicester are very keen on. Only 19, nearly went to Sheffield United in the January window, has been on trial with Sunderland this summer as well and that will be another player for the future that Leicester will probably put in there under 21's if they're successful. I think the last time I checked on that the talks were advanced, advanced."

Will Thomas play at Leicester City?

First-team opportunities may present themselves to Thomas at the King Power next season.

Currently, the Foxes have two senior right-backs at the club in Ricardo Pereira and Timothy Castagne, however, both of those players are linked with potential moves away this summer, with the Portuguese man linked with a return to French side OGC Nice whilst the Belgian full-back is the subject of interest from both Fulham and Crystal Palace. It remains to be seen if the players are open to spending a season in the Championship, and should they decide to move on from the Foxes this summer, a position at right back suddenly becomes available in the first team, which may give Thomas the quickest path to senior football should he impress if he makes the move.

Leicester could sign a right-back in this scenario, however, if Thomas is able to get through the door first and make his mark on both the Under 21 team as well as in senior training sessions, a first-team berth may not be too far away for the 19-year-old at a side that just two years ago were FA Cup winners.