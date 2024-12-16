Leicester City have made an approach to a club over the signing of a new defender, according to a recent report. The Foxes suffered their first defeat under Ruud van Nistelrooy on Saturday, but the Dutchman will be hoping it doesn’t unravel the positive work he has already done at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester transfer news

The January transfer window opens in a couple of weeks, and like any new manager, van Nistelrooy will have his eye on potential new signings he would like the club to make.

It has already been claimed that Leicester have made an offer to sign Leuven midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi. The 19-year-old is wanted by a few teams across Europe, but the Foxes may hold an advantage in the race, as they and Leuven are owned by the same person, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha. It is believed that Banzuzi could cost the Premier League side as much as £12.4 million.

As well as looking at Banzuzi, Leicester are also in the race to sign winger Ryan Kent. The former Rangers man is currently without a club after leaving Fenerbahçe earlier this season, and a number of Premier League teams are interested in securing his services for the remainder of the campaign at the very least.

Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace are also interested in signing Kent, so the competition is fierce, but it could be a deal that doesn’t happen until the New Year, despite the player not being under contract.

Leicester make approach to Atalanta for Ben Godfrey signing

According to ASRomaLive.it, relayed by Sport Witness, Leicester City have made an approach to Atalanta over the signing of Ben Godfrey. The centre-back, who can also play at left-back and right-back, looks set for a possible January transfer, as his move to Italy hasn’t gone as he would have hoped.

The 26-year-old was snapped up by Atalanta in the summer from Everton, but it is a move that hasn’t worked out, as he’s only played four times for the Italian side in his six months there, two of which have been in the Champions League. Godfrey has yet to start a game for Atalanta, playing just 67 minutes in total from the bench, despite the fact that he cost them £10 million when he arrived from Goodison Park.

It is now being reported that Atalanta are willing to let Godfrey leave in January, whether it be a loan deal or a permanent switch. Manager Gian Piero Gasperini has given the “green light” for a transfer, as he will probably have his eyes on his own reinforcements. Godfrey is keen on leaving the Serie A side and has interest from Leicester, Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

Ben Godfrey's 23/24 Premier League stats Apps 15 Clean sheets 4 Interceptions per game 1.1 Tackles per game 2.0 Balls recovered per game 3.0 Clearances per 90 3.4 Total duels won 4.4 (52%) Ground duels won 2.7 (53%) Aerial duels won 1.7 (51%)

All three Premier League clubs have made enquiries over signing the England international, and given Atalanta are willing to let him leave, contacts between the clubs and the player's agents are likely to be held imminently.