Still two points adrift of safety, Leicester City have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Premier League player who could yet help Ruud van Nistelrooy's side secure survival at the first time of asking back in the top flight.

Leicester transfer news

The Foxes haven't been short on entertainment under Van Nistelrooy, but they have fallen short of results as was the case once again against Aston Villa last time out. On the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat despite an impressive performance, Leicester were left frustrated and begging the question as to whether they need to return to the transfer market this month if they want to avoid the drop.

If the answer to that question is a resounding yes then the Foxes could reportedly turn towards the likes of Udinese defender Thomas Kristensen, who stands at a staggering 6 foot 6 to potentially solve Van Nistelrooy's defensive concerns.

Meanwhile, they could also turn towards a familiar face in the Premier League this month. According to Caught Offside, Leicester have now been approached with the chance to sign Miguel Almiron this month, with Newcastle United valuing their winger at between €20-25m (£17-21m).

One of several clubs to have reportedly been approached, the Foxes seemingly have a decision to make before the end of the month. The out-of-favour Newcastle man would certainly replace the injured Issahaku Fatawu, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season through an ACL injury, but it remains to be seen whether they'd meet an expensive price tag.

Now 30 years old, Almiron's current Newcastle deal expires in the summer of 2026, meaning that the Magpies are running out of time to truly cash in on their winger.

"Unbelievable" Almiron would replace Fatawu

To say that Fatawu's injury was poorly timed would be quite the understatement. The winger was just beginning to show glimpses of top flight quality - quality that could have taken his side to survival before he was ruled out for a lengthy period back in November. Now, the Foxes must find a way to replace that quality with the January transfer window underway.

In that regard, Almiron is certainly an interesting option. Whilst he has far from set the world alight in the last two seasons, it wasn't so long ago that he was stealing the show at St James' Park with 15 goal involvements in the 2022/23 campaign. And Leicester could yet play a part in rediscovering such form.

Eddie Howe has been quick to praise Almiron even amid his current struggles, telling reporters back in December as relayed by The Chronicle: "Miggy is still Miggy in absolutely every way! And I mean that as a compliment. He's smiley, happy and focused. He is professional and an unbelievable guy.

"I can't praise him and his professionalism enough this season in what has been a difficult season for him because he has not had the minutes he would have wanted. He has never lacked that in what he has shown for us. Everything that he has delivered for us we know he is ready to play if needed."