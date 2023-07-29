Highlights

Leicester City have decided to 'proceed' with a deal to bring ex-Aston Villa star Arjan Raikhy to the King Power Stadium on a free transfer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Who is Arjan Raikhy?

Raikhy is a 20-year-old midfielder who was most recently on the books of Aston Villa, earning £2,500 per week, before being released at the end of last campaign, as per Sky Sports.

Following some time as a free agent, the same outlet has revealed that Leicester City are 'poised to announce' the signing of Raikhy, which will see him initially link up with the Foxes' Under-21 side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Salford City, Doncaster Rovers, Morecambe and Barrow had all expressed interest in offering Raikhy a new challenge ahead of 2023/24; however, it now looks like he will head to the East Midlands to work under the stewardship of Enzo Maresca, as per The Daily Mail.

Last term, Raikhy formed part of Aston Villa's development squad and featured 24 times in all competitions for the Young Villans, notching three goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Born in Wolverhampton, Raikhy has also spent time out on loan at Stockport County and Grimsby Town in the 2021/22 campaign learning his trade.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has indicated that Leicester City will look to seal a deal for Raikhy and also detailed that he had been on trial with the club earlier in the window.

Jacobs told FFC: "I would also keep an eye on Arjan Raikhy as well. Who, of course, used to play for Aston Villa and was released by them at the end of the season. He did actually have a trial at Leicester Under-21's in the earlier part of the summer and was attracting some interest from Wolves as well. It looks like Leicester have chosen to proceed on this front."

What other events could occur at Leicester City this window?

Leicester City boss Maresca has already got to work on adding quality reinforcements to his squad this window and has confirmed the signings of Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen and Callum Doyle, as per Transfermarkt.

According to Turkish publication Noussour, the Foxes, alongside Premier League newcomers Luton Town, are in the running to sign Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri, who could arrive at the King Power on a loan basis.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has detailed that Leicester City are also close to signing Montpellier forward Stephy Mavididi, stating on Twitter X: "Stephy Mavididi to Leicester, confirmed as revealed in June and here we go. Deal in place. Agreement on €7.5m plus sell-on clause, player already in England in order to undergo medical tests and sign long term deal."

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is another striker that could be set for a move to Leicester City, who face a battle with Southampton and Leeds United to acquire the Dutchman, according to Football Insider.

The Foxes are believed to be 'keeping tabs' on the forward due to uncertainty over the futures of Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho, who are on the radar of several Premier League sides.