Having been dealt the ultimate blow in the form of Abdul Fatawu's season-ending injury, Leicester City are now reportedly battling Newcastle United to sign a replacement for their winger in 2025.

Leicester transfer news

In a mixed season so far, Fatawu had been one of few bright sparks for the Foxes and was beginning to break into Steve Cooper's side on a consistent basis, before injury struck at the worst possible time. The 20-year-old picked up the serious knee injury whilst on international duty with Ghana in their recent draw against Angola.

Cooper confirmed the news, telling reporters as relayed by BBC Sport: "It's not good, it's a serious injury. He's had an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury that is going to rule him out for the rest of the season.

"It's a real blow, first and foremost for him, being a young player and having an injury as serious as what an ACL is. Albeit, it can be quite common in sport and in particular football, but it's still a serious injury. For it to happen at a young age is a blow for him and a blow for us as well."

After such a damaging blow to their survival hopes, the Foxes have seemingly turned their attention towards the transfer market. According to Caught Offside, Leicester are now eyeing Ibrahim Maza from Hertha Berlin, who have reduced the price tag for their versatile attacker to €20m (£17m).

Newcastle have reportedly had officials in attendance to watch Maza and are in pole position, as they look to boost their own attack and remain ahead of the chasing pack for his signature. Leicester's position has recently become more desperate after Fatawu's injury, however, in what could create an interesting race against the Magpies as well as the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Still just 18 years old, Maza can play attacking midfield as well as on the left-hand side and as a centre forward in what would prove to be vital versatility for a side in Leicester's position.

Pressure would be on "Exciting" Maza at Leicester

Considering how important Fatawu was becoming for the Foxes, whoever does step in for the talented winger will have a lot of pressure to perform. And whether the pressure of keeping a side in the Premier League should be placed on the shoulders of an 18-year-old Maza is questionable. The young forward is at a delicate stage of his career, albeit a stage in which he's impressing many, and the wrong move could quickly derail his potential.

Dubbed "one of the most exciting U19s in Germany" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Maza must get his next move right amid a number of interested clubs in the Premier League.

With four goals and three assists for Hertha Berlin so far this season too, it's no surprise that the young forward has earned such high praise.