Leicester City, much like their fellow promoted side in Ipswich Town, have started to flex their muscles in the transfer window.

Caleb Okoli cost Steve Cooper's men £12m to get him in through the door from Atalanta, whilst spritely midfielder Michael Golding joined the ranks for a reported fee of £4m, after walking away from his boyhood employers Chelsea for a new challenge.

The Welsh boss occupying the dug-out at the King Power Stadium ahead of the daunting Premier League season to follow won't be finished there with new recruits, however, as a bumper deal for this South American star is contemplated.

Leicester face tough battle over Argentine gem

According to a report by Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, AS Roma are now in the driver's seat over a deal to sign Argentine gem Matias Soule, with the 21-year-old winger wanting to link up with fellow compatriot Paolo Dybala in the process.

The report does also suggest, however, that the Foxes could come back in with another bid for Soule shortly, regardless of the attacker's preferences being known, with Leicester needing to cough up a fee in the region of £31m to stand a chance at winning the in-demand Juventus forward.

This would be a huge statement by Leicester upon their arrival to the Premier League, with the only real other major attacking additions the club have made this summer coming in the form of one free agent purchase, as ex-Fulham stalwart Bobby Decordovia-Reid joined the King Power ranks.

Alongside the former Fulham man, Abdul Fatawu rejoining the East Midlands outfit on a permanent deal will also, no doubt, have dented the bank slightly, with Soule offering competition to the tricky Ghananian as a result.

What Soule can offer Leicester

An in-demand, rising star, Soule will tussle with Fatawu all season long, if signed, for a starting spot in the Premier League, with his ability on the ball mesmerising many a Serie A defence last campaign.

Whilst out on loan with Frosinone, Soule would amass 11 goals and three assists from 39 games, often twisting and turning defenders for fun before firing home.

Soule's Serie A numbers (23/24) vs Fatawu's (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Soule Fatawu Games played 36 40 Goals scored 11 6 Assists 3 13 Shots* 2.3 1.9 Big chances missed 6 0 Big chances created 8 32 Successful dribbles* 2.8 2.2 Total duels won* 5.6 6.1 Stats by Sofascore

It's his impressive dribbling numbers that will pique the interest of the Foxes further, when looking at the table above, with 2.8 successful dribbles managed per contest beating Fatawu's 2.2, with football talent scout Antonio Mango even describing his ability when rampaging forward as "supernatural."

Soule could even end up striking up an unlikely partnership with Reid, therefore, if the pair line up alongside each other next season in England, with the ex-Fulham man operating as an experienced and unselfish head in attacking areas.

From 129 Premier League appearances, Reid has notched up an impressive 20 goals and seven assists, with the majority of his games last season for the Cottagers coming down the right flank as well.

Yet, Cooper will know he can play Reid all over the attacking positions as an adaptable and flexible presence, with Soule perhaps benefitting from the nous of the 31-year-old playing him into space to then run rings around flummoxed top-flight defenders.

Leicester fans will be licking their lips at the prospect of what their club's attack could do moving back up to the Premier League, hopeful that they can consolidate again in the top division, and not fall victim to another demoralising relegation anytime soon.