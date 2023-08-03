An update has emerged on Leicester City's search for further reinforcements ahead of their 2023/24 Championship campaign, which kicks off against Coventry City this weekend.

What's the latest Leicester City transfer news?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Foxes are keen on a deal to sign Chelsea central midfielder Cesare Casadei on loan this summer.

The reporter has stated that the club have requested to sign the Italy U21 international on a temporary basis, as the approach has been backed by manager Enzo Maresca.

However, Romano has claimed that the Premier League side would like to test him in the top-flight but Mauricio Pochettino has not made a final decision on the player's future as of yet.

"Understand Leicester City are insisting to sign Cesare Casadei on loan — new request has been made as Italian coach Enzo Maresca wants Cesare," he tweeted. "Chelsea original plan has always been for Premier League loan; Maresca can be key factor in this deal. No final decision yet."

How good is Cesare Casadei?

Leicester would be taking a gamble on how good the 20-year-old maestro is as he is an inexperienced player who is yet to prove himself on a consistent basis at a first-team level.

However, the 6 foot 1 dynamo's impressive academy form over the years suggests that the potential is there for him to be Youri Tielemans 2.0 for the Foxes if the talented youngster can enjoy a breakthrough year this season.

Casadei, who played 15 Championship matches on loan to Reading last term, joined Chelsea from Inter in 2022 and plundered five goals in 13 appearances for their U21 side during the 2022/23 campaign.

That came after he produced an eye-catching 17 goals and five assists across 40 matches for Inter's academy throughout the previous season.

​​​​​​​These statistics suggest that the potential is there for Casadei to offer a huge goal threat from a number eight position, as Tielemans did for Leicester during his time at the King Power.

The Belgian wizard scored 21 goals in 151 Premier League matches for the club and enjoyed two seasons with six top-flight strikes before his move to Aston Villa this summer.

No other Leicester midfielder managed more than two league goals last season and this suggests that Maresca is not blessed with a plethora of goalscoring options in that role.

Tielemans, whose most famous goal came in the 2021 FA Cup final against Chelsea, has left a significant hole in the team in that regard and Casadei could be the man to fill it.

The Blues youngster enjoyed a stunning U20 World Cup with Italy this summer and would arrive at the club full of confidence and ready to take the next step in his career.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.73, which is higher than any Foxes player managed last term in the Premier League, across seven matches as the exciting hotshot scored an outstanding seven goals and created 1.3 chances per game for his teammates.

Casadei also showcased his defensive capabilities with 2.3 tackles and interceptions per match for Italy, although Tielemans managed three per outing for Leicester last term and that could be an area for the Italian talent to develop.

The Chelsea prodigy, who Italy coordinator Maurizio Viscidi described as "unusual" due to his strength in the air, is a work in progress but his form for club and country at youth level suggests that the potential is there for him to be a superb signing for Leicester as a replacement for the now-Villa ace.