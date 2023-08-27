The summer transfer window officially slams shut on Friday and Leicester City could look to make further additions to their squad before the deadline passes.

Who have Leicester signed this summer?

Foxes boss Enzo Maresca has been backed by the board as the club have brought in Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen, and Stephy Mavididi on permanent deals.

The Midlands outfit have also snapped up Yunus Agkun, Cesare Casadei, and Callum Doyle on loans from Galatasaray, Chelsea, and Manchester City respectively.

It remains to be seen whether or not the club will go back into the market for further reinforcements but one player the manager should push to sign is Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Ilias Chair, who has been linked with a move to the King Power this summer.

How good is Ilias Chair?

The Morocco international is a proven Championship performer who has the ability to be an outstanding performer for Leicester and he could form an exciting link-up with Mavididi at the top end of the pitch.

Chair is capable of being deployed in a number of roles across the frontline as he has played at least 36 career matches as a central midfielder, number ten, or left winger.

This means that the 25-year-old wizard could play on one flank with Mavididi on the other or he could line up in a midfield role to create a direct link with the former Montpellier ace.

The summer signing has scored one goal and assisted one in four league clashes for Leicester so far and averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.22, which is the sixth-best score within the squad and shows that he has hit the ground running as one of the top performers at the club.

Maresca could now secure a fantastic partner for the English whiz by swooping for Chair as the Moroccan technician has the quality to tear teams apart, which would make them a fearsome duo for opposition sides to defend.

Last season, the QPR star showcased his sensational creative ability with 12 'big chances' created and 2.4 key passes per game for his teammates across 40 league appearances, which resulted in nine assists for the talented dynamo.

Meanwhile, no Leicester player managed more than James Maddison's 2.3 key passes per outing and the England playmaker - now at Spurs - was the only gem who provided more than five assists (nine).

After four games this season, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (four) is the only Foxes star with more than 1.5 key passes per game.

These statistics suggest that Chair could be an outstanding creator for the Foxes and provide the likes of Mavididi, who scored 21 goals in 98 matches for Montpellier, and Kelechi Iheanacho with the chances they need in front of goal to find the back of the net week-in-week-out.

The QPR maestro, who was once described as "lively" by journalist Josh Bunting, only scored five league goals last season but did manage nine goals throughout the 2021/22 campaign and could add a goal threat to go alongside his sublime playmaking from a midfield or wide position.

Therefore, Chair and Mavididi, based on his early form for Leicester, could be a lethal duo in the final third with their respective ability to make a big impact at the top end of the pitch, which is why Maresca must push for the club to sign the £7k-per-week maestro.