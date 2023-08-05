Leicester City kick off their 2023/24 Championship campaign with a game against Coventry City at the King Power on Sunday and supporters could see a number of fresh faces in action.

Who have Leicester City signed this summer?

The Foxes have reacted to their relegation from the Premier League by making five new signings to refresh the squad during the summer transfer window.

Enzo Maresca, who replaced interim head coach Dean Smith, has brought in Harry Winks, Stephy Mavididi, Conor Coady, and Mads Hermasen on permanent deals, whilst central defender Callum Doyle has arrived on loan from Manchester City.

These additions have been funded by the sales of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, who have returned to the top-flight with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United respectively.

This means that the Foxes have lost their two top scorers from last season as the departed pair - who both hit double figures in the Premier League - were the only players with more than five strikes to their name.

Maresca could now add some much-needed firepower to partner Mavididi in attack by securing a swoop to sign reported transfer target Joel Piroe from Swansea, who have valued the centre-forward at around £15m.

How good is Joel Piroe?

The Dutch marksman is a proven Championship goalscorer who could be the focal point of the head coach's forward line and a dream ace for the ex-Arsenal winger to play alongside.

Mavididi is a wide forward who has the potential to be an excellent scorer for the Foxes and he could be lethal alongside Piroe this season if the club can bring the Swans star to the King Power.

The English wizard only found the back of the net four times in 26 Ligue 1 games last season but that came after the 25-year-old gem produced 17 goals in the French top-flight across the previous two campaigns combined.

None of Leicester's current players, now that Maddison and Barnes have moved on, scored more than five league goals last term and Mavididi, who registered at least eight in two of his three years with Montpellier, could be Maresca's outstanding goalscoring option out wide if he rediscovers his best form.

Piroe, meanwhile, is coming off the back of two sublime seasons in the Championship with Swansea and could be the Foxes' main man for goals if he can translate his performances over to the King Power.

The 24-year-old dynamo, who was once hailed as a "danger man" by journalist Josh Bunting, scored 19 times in 43 league outings last season, which came after 22 in 45 during the previous term.

This means that the £15m-rated sensation has scored at least 14 more goals than any current Leicester player managed in the 2022/23 campaign in both of the last two years.

Piroe could, therefore, be a phenomenal signing for Maresca as his statistics indicate that he has the quality to be the club's top-scorer this season in the Championship, as the prolific Dutchman has proven himself to be a clinical finisher at this level.

The current Swans star and Mavididi could be a lethal pairing at the top end of the pitch if they click together as they are both capable of being terrific scorers for their respective positions and could strike fear into opposition defences week-in-week-out.