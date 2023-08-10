Last summer, Leicester City paid the price for failing to adequately act in the transfer market.

The 2016 Premier League champions failed to replace Kasper Schmeichel or Wesley Fofana, spending just a measly £15m on Wout Faes.

Consequently, the Foxes now find themselves in the Championship and face the unenviable task of escaping one of Europe’s most taxing leagues.

This year, they are looking to avoid past mistakes, adding Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Stephy Mavididi, Mads Hermansen, and Callum Doyle to the squad.

The latest name who looks set to be added to this impressive rebuild is Cesare Casadei.

What’s the latest on Cesare Casadei to Leicester City?

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Midlands outfit have agreed a loan deal for the Chelsea midfielder.

The Italian is set to undergo a medical this week, with head coach Enzo Maresca playing a crucial role in the transfer as the Blues believe he will allow the youngster to develop in the best possible way.

"Leicester City have agreed loan deal for Cesare Casadei to join from Chelsea — as revealed in the morning," he tweeted. "Deal in place and medical this week, if all goes to plan. #CFC believe Maresca will be crucial to help Casadei develop best way.

"Here we go."

Would Cesare Casadei be a good signing for Leicester City?

Before joining the west Londoners in 2022, the 19-year-old gem spent four years with Inter Milan and in his latest season with the Nerazzurri in the Italian Primavera Championship, he bagged 18 goal contributions.

Since moving to the English capital, he made 13 appearances for the U21 side, before joining Reading on loan until the end of the season, where he featured 15 times, scoring once.

However, it has been on the international stage where the 6 foot 1 engine has most ruthlessly demonstrated his dazzling potential - in May 2023 at the U20 World Cup, Casadei scored seven goals, made nine key passes, and won 56% of his duels. His ridiculous showing at this tournament meant he received the Golden Ball and Golden Boot, as the most valuable and top scorer of the competition, despite his nation losing against Uruguay in the final.

Maurizio Viscidi, Italy’s National Youth Team Coordinator, has observed Casadei’s endearing from the U16s to the U19s, praising his hugely unique talent, saying:

“He’s been the one with the greatest aptitude for attacking runs and goalscoring. And he’s also strong in the air, something that’s unusual among younger players. Given his ability to enter and give a presence in the area he’s the strongest player currently within the Azzurri’s youth sector.”

Leicester have truly got their hands on a rising star, who can excel in the Championship alongside the effervescent and improving Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The Englishman made his breakthrough into the senior side in 2021 and has featured in 60 of the club’s last 79 league games.

His latest performance for the Foxes in their 2-1 comeback victory over Coventry City on the opening day of the Championship season was an absolute clinic of accomplished, all-round midfield play.

The 24-year-old maestro scored both goals, made three key passes, registered five accurate long balls, won 80% of his duels, and recorded two tackles, as per Sofascore.

Coventry manager Mark Robins subsequently felt that Dewsbury-Hall would be “one of the best players at this level" this season.

Therefore, having Casadei and Dewsbury-Hall in midfield - two indomitable workhorses with a potent eye for goal - is a formidable prospect that could easily elevate the Foxes back to where there they belong.

Hailed as a “diamond" by Inter’s U18 coach Andrea Zanchetta, Chelsea fans will be keenly watching Casadei’s development and his possible blossoming relationship with Dewsbury-Hall.