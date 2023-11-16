Enzo Maresca's Leicester City have enjoyed an unbelievable start to the Championship this season, sitting top of the tree in the second tier at the time of writing with 13 wins from 16 matches - at one stage, the Foxes had won nine games in a row before Leeds United spoiled the feel-good factor and defeated the formidable Foxes.

That defeat to the Whites was then followed up with another narrow 1-0 defeat on the road at Middlesbrough, Michael Carrick's men getting the better of Leicester at the Riverside Stadium.

Showing chinks in their collective armour, Maresca will look to January as a time where he can bolster his squad with a couple of new additions especially if the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall leave the building.

Here's what a predicted Leicester XI could look like come the end of the January window...

1 GK - Mads Hermansen

Only missing one game under his Spanish manager this season since joining from Brøndby IF this summer, the young Dane has been fantastic in goal this Championship campaign for the Foxes.

The 23-year-old has only conceded ten goals from 16 second-tier matches to date, Hermansen solving the issue of Leicester not being able to successfully replace Kasper Schmeichel by giving the club another terrific Scandinavian shot-stopper.

2 RB - Ricardo Pereira

The Portuguese right-back is a given to retain his spot in Maresca's starting eleven regardless of January incomings or outgoings, the 30-year-old reliable in defence whilst remaining attack-minded when needed.

Pereira this campaign so far has shone even when the Foxes have a rare off-day, winning five of his six ground duels last time out in the 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough per Sofascore.

3 CB - Jannik Vestergaard

Hailing from Denmark much like his goalkeeper, Vestergaard is also a key component to Leicester's steely defence this campaign alongside Hermansen.

Averaging a 7.38 Sofascore rating this season in the second tier, Vestergaard has stood out in terms of his tireless work at the back with Leicester's number 23 recovering the ball an average of 5.4 times per game so far this season.

4 CB - Wout Faes

A regular first-team figure in the Premier League for the relegated Foxes, Faes has only cemented his spot in the team further since Leicester suffered the drop with the Belgian centre-back excellent at thwarting Championship strikers.

His display in Leicester's 3-0 triumph over Preston North End at the start of October exemplified Faes' overall game - winning two of his three ground duels, whilst accurately picking out teammates with six of his nine attempted long balls as per Sofascore.

5 LB - James Justin

Heralded as the next best thing in English football after signing a deal to join Leicester back in 2019, Justin is one of the first names on Maresca's team sheet currently with his contributions at full-back key.

Much like Vestergaard alongside him in the back four, Justin very rarely has a poor game. This was apparent in the away loss at the Riverside suffered last weekend, the Foxes number two winning four successful tackles across the 90 minutes per Sofascore unfortunately to no avail for his side.

6 CM - Hamza Choudhury

At Leicester since 2005, working his way up the ranks with plenty of loans away from the King Power Stadium, Choudhury is now in and around the first team centrally and will remain in the midfield trio under Maresca even if other individuals are potentially pinched.

With Wilfred Ndidi and the aforementioned Dewsbury-Hall both rumoured to be out of the door, Choudhury will be even more crucial to Maresca's plans if Premier League suitors swoop in for his top talents.

7 CM - Harry Winks

An experienced presence in the centre of the park for the Foxes, notching up over 200 appearances for Tottenham in the first team, Harry Winks has only missed seven minutes of Championship football to date this campaign since leaving Spurs behind.

He's even scored a screamer for his new employers in league action, hitting a thunderous strike into the back of net versus QPR to the rapturous adoration of the die-hard Leicester away fans packed into the Loftus Road away end.

8 CM - Lewis Fiorini

Maresca does look to be facing a losing battle to keep Dewsbury-Hall at the King Power past this January, with interest in his wanted man intensifying in recent weeks from the likes of Fulham wanting to add the talented midfielder to their ranks.

Maresca could well flex his previous Manchester City connections by replacing Dewsbury-Hall with current City man Lewis Fiorini, the Scottish 21-year-old a hit out on loan in the Eredivisie at NAC Breda and also lower down the EFL pyramid with Lincoln City.

Scoring 16 goals from central midfield in his career to date, Fiorini's next destination simply has to be Leicester to replace an expected departee in Dewsbury-Hall.

9 RW - Jhon Arias

Linked with Leeds United on top of other interested parties, the Foxes could break hearts at Elland Road by signing Jhon Arias from under the noses of Daniel Farke's men.

Lacking a fixed right winger option at this moment in time - with Pereira played further forward in the loss at Middlesbrough to accommodate - current Fluminese man Arias would be the perfect, explosive attacker signing Maresca would want to take his Foxes team to another level altogether.

The South American forward has managed nine goals and 14 assists from his year to date out in Brazil, ready to be unleashed onto the Championship if signed.

10 ST - Ben Brereton Diaz

Ben Brereton Diaz is being lined up for a return to Championship football just months after departing Blackburn Rovers for Villarreal, the Chile international yet to score for the La Liga side with the Spanish club impatient and unsatisfied with the striker's impotency.

Leicester City could offer the ex-Blackburn man a lifeline, leading the line for the Foxes to cruise home to an automatic promotion spot and return to the Premier League again.

Netting 22 goals during the peak of his Rovers powers during the 2021-22 season, Maresca would be overjoyed with his addition to the group.

11 LW - Stephy Mavididi

Formerly a product of the Arsenal youth academy, Mavididi has performed well for Leicester this season down the left-hand side.

It was his individual display away at QPR that got Leicester fans raving about their 25-year-old talent, helping himself to a goal at Loftus Road which saw the attacker hit home a deflected effort after being given so much time and freedom on the ball.