Leicester City would have hoped that Enzo Maresca would stay put at the King Power Stadium after just lifting the coveted Championship title with the Foxes, but his one-season tenure looks to be coming to an abrupt end.

Chelsea have been able to tempt the Italian away to Stamford Bridge, to their relief, when they couldn't do the same with Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town, who is staying put for his side's maiden Premier League season - unlike the departing Leicester boss.

Many names have already started to be floated about to replace Maresca, including one notable frontrunner in Carlos Corberan who would jump at the chance of managing in the higher league after losing in the play-offs with West Bromwich Albion this campaign, but the one-time top-flight champions could try to swoop in ambitiously for this more high-profile name instead over the Spaniard.

Leicester long-term admirers of ex-Chelsea boss

According to Leicestershire Live journalist Jordan Blackwell, former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been a "long-term" target for some time for those in the East Midlands, having previously turned down an approach when fresh off his Stamford Bridge dismissal.

Now, the time could be right for the Foxes to go after him again with Leicester now back in the top-flight and still boasting top talents such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for the time being that could tickle Potter's fancy.

Graham Potter's managerial record Club managed Games managed Wins Draws Losses Chelsea 31 12 8 11 Brighton 134 43 43 48 Swansea City 51 21 11 19 Östersunds 224 109 56 59 Sourced by Transfermarkt

First coming onto the radar of English football fans at Swansea City, after an unbelievable breakout spell in Sweden with Östersunds, Potter could be viewed as an upgrade on both Maresca and Corberan with the many games under his belt with Brighton and Hove Albion coming in the Premier League compared to the inexperienced duo only occupying background roles before at top-flight clubs.

The newly promoted side will have a fierce tussle on their hands to convince Potter to come to Leicester, with his ex-club in Brighton adamant that he will be Roberto De Zerbi's successor ahead of any other advances, but it would no doubt be a statement appointment if pulled off considering the glowing praise the 49-year-old has received across his intriguing managerial career.

Graham Potter's successes as a manager

There was one point in time when Potter was even being referred to as a figure who "will be England manager one day", with Glenn Hoddle slapping that label on the now in-demand boss when he shone at the start of his bumpy Chelsea reign.

Potter did go unbeaten in his first nine games as Blues manager, and as has been seen in other Chelsea managers after the 49-year-old has exited, the Stamford Bridge job post is a challenging one to take on, to say the least.

It's at Brighton where Potter made himself a household name to avid Premier League fans, turning the South Coast club into an established top-flight side, with the likes of Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma just a few talents that excelled under his stewardship - the pair subsequently earning moves to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

The likes of Dewsbury-Hall and breakout Foxes star Stephy Mavididi could well be purring at the prospect of Potter joining, therefore, with Mavididi bagging 13 goals in all competitions down the left flank where Trossard shone for the Seagulls.

Trossard would pick up 20 of his 25 Brighton goals with Potter watching on, with the 3-4-2-1 formation often working a treat, which could suit Leicester talisman Jamie Vardy perfectly who has loved being deployed as a lone striker throughout his lengthy Foxes stay.

Leicester will go all out to try and tempt Potter to come to the East Midlands over a reunion on the South Coast, knowing he could be the man to solidify the team as a Premier League outfit again, after a disastrous relegation.

Although Corberan is himself a worthy candidate, Potter's prior top-flight experience should ensure he represents the ideal alternative.