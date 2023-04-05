Leicester City could still appeal to Graham Potter, however, he is looking to sit out until the end of the campaign having been sacked by Chelsea over the weekend.

Could Potter sign in the summer?

It is believed the Foxes made an immediate approach to the now-former Chelsea manager after parting ways with Brendan Rodgers over the weekend.

However, it is also believed the 47-year-old rejected the approach as he looks to enjoy a short break from the game on the back of the disappointment of being sacked by the Londoners.

The Foxes sit in a seriously concerning spot in the table with just nine games remaining as they find themselves slumped down in 19th spot.

Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell are the caretaker coaches in charge of the relegation battlers but they did not get off to the best of starts on Tuesday night.

A big point against an in-form Aston Villa was lost in the dying minutes of the game as their relegation worries were only compounded.

But speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has claimed the club could still appeal for Potter in the summer if they are able to survive:

(19:35) "I still think he has an interest there and I think if there was an interim manager at Leicester which I think they're considering, someone short term, I think Potter then again in the summer. I wouldn't completely rule him out going to Leicester but in the summer."

"But yeah, they don't know who they want yet, but I think they may go short-term, from what we're hearing."

Is Potter perfect for Leicester?

There may be some fans who may hold the rejection against Potter, however, on the back of what was a seriously underwhelming spell at Stamford Bridge, perhaps it was best for all.

Potter's time at Chelsea was undeniably a failure with the Blues slumped in 11th spot upon his sacking and perhaps he was not in the right frame of mind to take on a job straight away.

However, there are a lot of potential positives to suggest he could do at Leicester from his time at Brighton & Hove Albion where he developed a number of players.

The likes of Lewis Dunk, Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard all developed under Potter during his time on the south coast (via Transfermarkt).

And with the Leicester squad full of young talents like Harvey Barnes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, perhaps Potter is the man to extract the best out of their potential.

However, there surely has to be a massive caveat on his reported intrigue in the job at Leicester as relegation to the Championship could prove a major issue.

Not only could it see Potter look elsewhere, but it could see a number of their exciting prospects look to leave in search of Premier League football.