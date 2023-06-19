Jonathan Lewis could be a bargain signing for Leicester City as they look to find a replacement for Harvey Barnes.

What's the latest Leicester City transfer news?

Following their relegation from the Premier League, the Foxes face a wild summer as the club looks to revamp their side ahead of their first Championship campaign in almost a decade.

With figures such as James Maddison likely headed for the door, and Youri Tielemans already having departed for Aston Villa, the Midlands club has a lot of work to do as they build a squad ready to pursue promotion at the first time of asking.

Barnes is another name who is reportedly on his way out of Leicester, but it seems they've already found a replacement for the Englishman and one that looks like a bargain at that.

Playing in Major League Soccer (MLS) for Colorado Rapids, Lewis has caught the attention of a number of clubs this season, including newly-promoted Burnley, and with reports suggesting he'd cost just £500k, a move for the 26-year-old would be quite the bargain Barnes replacement for Leicester.

Would Jonathan Lewis be a good Harvey Barnes replacement for Leicester?

Symbolically playing for the Rapids, Lewis is regarded as one of the fastest players in the MLS and suits the bill of a like-for-like Barnes replacement nicely.

Predominantly playing on the left, similarly to the England winger, the 26-year-old dynamo also has the ability to feature on the right or in a central forward position, offering flexibility that Leicester would benefit from in a long Championship season.

With four goals and an assist in 19 appearances this season, Lewis hasn't been firing on all cylinders, but if last year's 10 goal contributions are anything to go by, the winger is capable of contributing significantly to the team's offensive output.

His goal contributions might not reach the heights of Barnes', but Lewis successfully completed 1.1 dribbles a game, while the Leicester man completed 0.8, so Lewis is actually outperforming the Leicester man in terms of their ball-carrying skills and the Englishman was actually dispossessed significantly more often a game (2.2) than the MLS star (0.6) too.

Sure, the American isn't as prolific as Barnes, but with the Englishman set to leave Leicester for what's reportedly going to be around £30m, and the Lewis set to be available for just £500k due to his contract expiring next summer, bringing him in to replace the departing star can only be considered a great bit of business for the Foxes as they operate under a tighter budget than years past.

Having once been labelled "very competitive" by his former New York City FC manager Patrick Viera, it's clear that the winger would always give 100%, something the Foxes' squad has been accused of lacking as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Given the low price tag and evidence above, new Foxes boss Enzo Maresca would be well worth a punt this summer transfer window.