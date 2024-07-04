Leicester City won't want the news that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has moved onto Chelsea to completely ruin the mood at the King Power Stadium this summer, with incomings now on their mind to appease what could be a slightly disgruntled Foxes fanbase.

Supporters of the East Midlands club weren't exactly taken aback by Steve Cooper taking over the reins from Enzo Maresca either, having previously been linked with Graham Potter, before the Welshman's arrival.

Yet, everything could be turned around with some promising signings here and there, starting potentially with this major free transfer capture.

Leicester could sign former Barcelona striker for free

According to a report by Danish outlet TipsBladet, Leicester are one of just a number of Premier League clubs eyeing up a free transfer deal for ex-Barcelona man Martin Braithwaite, who is nearing the end of his contract at current employers Espanyol.

Southampton and Everton are named as the other top-flight clubs sniffing around for the Danish centre-forward, hoping they can pull off a coup in landing his services for nothing, ahead of Cooper's side.

What Braithwaite can offer Leicester

Lining up alongside the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi when still playing at the Camp Nou will be why many know of the Dane's name, but Braithwaite's goalscoring exploits in La Liga 2 last season is why he's a hot property in the here and now, with Leicester in need of some new strikers to rival an ageing Jamie Vardy.

Braithwaite could strike up a feared partnership with Abdul Fatawu next season if signed in attack too, with the dazzling loanee looking increasingly likely to be announced soon as returning permanently, as Leicester strive to keep their heads comfortably above water back in the top-flight.

Despite being near the twilight of his playing days arguably at 33 years of age, and being recollected as somewhat of a dud buy in Barca quarters, Braithwaite has been deadly in front of goal for Espanyol over his last two impactful seasons.

The agile 5 foot 11 forward helped himself to 22 league strikes last campaign as his Spanish second-division employers returned to the top-flight, with Braithwaite now eager to prove himself back in the English game, having previously had a stint with Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Braithwaite vs main Leicester strikers (23/24) Player Games played Goals scored Assists Braithwaite 39 22 2 Vardy 35 18 2 Iheanacho 23 5 1 Daka 20 7 5 Stats by Sofascore

Only averaging 28.1 touches per game last season in the league for Espanyol, Braithwaite excelled playing in the poacher role for his newly promoted outfit, much like Vardy, who can also fire home instinctively when an opportunity comes his way.

With Iheanacho being allowed to head for the exit door this summer, the Dane - who was described as being "exceptional" by his ex-Boro manager Tony Pulis when on the books at the Riverside Stadium - can fill a gap if he was to be signed, with Fatawu also offering Leicester another attacking outlet, away from the centre-forwards shining.

Fatawu could dazzle even brighter if played alongside Braithwaite next season, having notched up six league goals from 40 Championship contests, with a hat-trick even coming his way late on in the campaign in a 5-0 demolition job of Southampton.

The Danish striker fed off the likes of Javi Puado well last season in Spain, with the 33-year-old winger helping himself to 13 goals from down the flanks, with Braithwaite confident he can be a reliable finisher of chances at the King Power too, alongside his new 20-year-old teammate.

Leicester won't want to be sucked into a relegation battle on their return to the Premier League, and with statement signings such as Braithwaite up their sleeve, they should survive the daunting task of moving back up to the top flight with flying colours.