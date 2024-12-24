Leicester City are now plotting their January transfer window, and have identified two key deals as they look to secure their Premier League survival under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Leicester City fighting relegation

After a promising start to the season, a slump in form has left Leicester City once again on the cusp of the relegation zone.

Replacing Steve Cooper with Ruud Van Nistelrooy, the Foxes are now 17th in the Premier League and have conceded seven in their last two games, falling to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Wolves in their most recent outing.

So far, Van Nistelrooy has managed just one win from his four games in charge, conceding 10 goals in that time and leaving the Foxes with the second-worst goal difference in the division.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy at Leicester City Games 4 Wins 1 Goals scored per game 1.25 Goals conceded per game 2.5 Points 4

After the defeat, Van Nistelrooy bemoaned the individual errors that cost his side.

"The players were focused and committed today. They wanted to do well, but it [the defeat] happened. We, and the players, are frustrated and disappointed but it is now about reflecting to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"Last week we spoke about set-pieces, today we are talking about miscommunication and individual mistakes. In the Premier League, you have to be spot on against everyone, in all areas of the game."

But January business feels essential for Leicester if they are to have any chance of survival, especially following the injury to Abdul Fatawu. Now, they have seemingly put their plans in place.

Leicester identify priority January deals

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the Foxes have shortlisted two key positions as in need of reinforcements in January.

They claim that Van Nistelrooy and co "will target a new striker and centre-back as their priorities" in the winter window. Though Jamie Vardy has found the net six times this season, the club "are keen to bring in more help for the legendary forward", with Jordan Ayew having failed to help lighten the burden on his shoulders.

Related Leicester make approach to club for January signing, agent contacts expected Leicester are moving to sign a player who would improve Ruud van Nistelrooy's defensive options.

Meanwhile, there is also concern at the back, where Wout Faes, Conor Coady and Jannik Vestergaard have all failed to impress at the King Power so far this season, and the 3-0 loss to Wolves left the Foxes with the second worst defence in the league.

That is despite goalkeeper Mads Hermansen having kept out a league-high 5.8 more goals than expected goals suggests he should have, 2.5 more than any other goalkeeper in the top flight, showing that there is a clear problem in front of him at Leicester.

A new centre-back feels vital at the King Power, and the report claims that "club chiefs have recognised the need for an upgrade" if they are to have any chance of remaining a Premier League side for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

January feels like another key transfer window for the Foxes, and one that they can ill afford to get wrong as they look to secure survival, with the sides around them likely to shell out on new signings, and Leicester in danger of being left behind.