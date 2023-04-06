Leicester City have been urged to appoint their former boss, Martin O'Neill, as their interim manager until the end of the campaign.

Do Leicester need to appoint an interim boss?

Adam Sadler led the team on Tuesday night following the mutual departure of Brendan Rodgers over the weekend amid their struggles at the bottom end of the table.

However, it was not an appointment which provided an immediate boost after the Foxes tasted another defeat against Aston Villa which now has them slumped second bottom in the table.

There is now a two-point gap to safety for the Foxes and only nine games remain in their 2022/23 campaign as the threat of relegation looms.

Next up for Leicester is a clash against their relegation rivals, Bournemouth, which will provide the owners with a real indicator as to whether Sadler is the man for the job.

Speaking on talkSPORT, pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged the Leicester owners to make a change before it is too late as their results continue to push them further into danger.

And the man which Agbonlahor believes should be given the job is the 71-year-old, O'Neill, who has regularly featured on talkSPORT in recent months:

"I just said to the producer and I said, I'm not sure that they should keep this caretaker in charge. I would. You might laugh at me, people, but I would give it to Martin O'Neill. Martin O'Neill knows that club. Martin O'Neill would love the chance to come back into management."

Could O'Niell keep Leicester up?

It has to be said, the Northern Irishman's experience in the game mammoths that of Sadler whose only experience in men's football has come as an assistant manager.

So in that sense, appointing the 71-year-old could make a lot of sense as O'Neill is likely to know the ins and outs of what could keep Leicester afloat.

O'Neill has previous at Leicester having managed 178 games for the Foxes back in between 1995 and 2000 where he led the Foxes to top-half finishes in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

However, O'Neill has now been out of action for a number of years following his exit from Nottingham Forest back in 2019. And this is where the potential concerns may lie with the Leicester owners and fans.

The 71-year-old has not managed in the Premier League since 2013 during his time with Sunderland and an awful lot has changed since then.

Similar could be said about him having experience as the Leicester boss, his time with the Foxes came to an end 23 years ago now so it is not like he has only been away for a few years.

O'Neill has a lot of experience in the game, but there will have to be serious questions as to whether he could provide this Leicester side with an immediate reaction.