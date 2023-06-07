Leicester City are eyeing up Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley as their potential replacement for James Maddison according to reports from TEAMtalk.

Who will sign Matt O'Riley this summer?

The Danish U21 international has drawn a lot of interest after a strong season for the Hoops and could now depart from Celtic Park this window after one and a half years at the club.

With Maddison set to leave the Foxes following their relegation into the Championship, the 22-year-old midfielder has been identified as an alternative to the Englishman.

Celtic would like to keep the London-born gem at the club, who has a contract that runs until 2026, but understand that should they receive a good offer they will struggle to turn it down.

With Ange Postecoglu's departure from Celtic earlier this week to join Tottenham Hotspur, it could open the door to a transfer merry-go-round, with the north London club also heavily linked with a move for Maddison, which could in turn prompt the East Midlands club to raid the Scottish League champions for their midfielder, who pundit Tam McManus valued at around £10m during the winter.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reported that the 22-year-old was also attracting interest from clubs in Germany and England, with Brighton and Hove Albion being one of the clubs considering bringing in the midfielder, however, there have been no concrete proposals submitted yet.

Will Matt O'Riley be a good signing for Leicester?

Leicester are set for a complete squad overhaul following their unexpected relegation to the Championship, with the club having already confirmed that seven players will be leaving upon the expiry of their contracts, including midfielders Youri Tielemans and Nampalys Mendy.

Maddison has been an integral part of Leicester's recent success with 55 goals and 41 assists across 203 appearances for the foxes, but at 26 years of age it is expected that the two-time capped English international will depart this summer to continue his career at a higher level.

The former Fulham midfielder - who has been described as "silky" and "a technician" by his former coaches, Kevin Betsy and Russell Martin - certainly shapes up to be a unique alternative.

O'Riley received an average rating of 7.19 across his 38 appearances in the league this season according to WhoScored, ranking him as the eighth-best performer in the division. The Bhoys' no.33 was one of only two outfielders who played in every game this season, a testament to his consistency and durability.

Statistically, the 22-year-old excels in a number of aspects, notably shots per 90, touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 and interceptions per 90, where O'Riley falls into the top 1% of midfielders in those categories this season, when compared to Europe's top five divisions, according to FBref.

With a market value of just €7m (£6m), O'Riley shapes up to be a fantastic and bargain alternative for the expected to depart Maddison, and his skill set opens up more options for Leicester tactically.