The Enzo Maresca era at Leicester City has got off to an absolutely flying start.

The Foxes have triumphed in two EFL Cup games and four Championship matches, sitting at the top of the league table.

Moreover, they’re the only second-tier club to have won all their matches and look on course for an instant promotion back to the Premier League.

However, with the transfer window shutting on 1st September, Maresca is looking to add more reinforcements to the squad and the club are reportedly on the verge of another signing…

What’s the latest Leicester City transfer news?

According to journalist Nathan Gissing, winger Silko Thomas is set to join Leicester on a free transfer from Chelsea.

The "front-footed" teenage wide man - as once lauded by Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom - supposedly had offers from Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers but has agreed a three-year deal.

The 2021 FA Cup winners have already recruited the likes of Harry Winks, Conor Coady, and Stephy Mavididi to add some valuable and established experience.

Who is Silko Thomas?

Across 60 appearances for various Chelsea youth sides, Thomas has registered 15 goal contributions before being released by the Blues earlier in the summer.

Nathan Hemmingham of the Yorkshire Live described Thomas as an attacker who is comfortable playing on both sides, blessed with pace and skill.

If a move to the King Power is finalised, it will end the 19-year-old’s association with the club he’s been a part of since U10s level.

Interestingly, his game time is almost equally split between both wings as this versatility will be an attractive trait to Maresca.

Another player who also possesses this boundless adaptability is Kasey McAteer, who kickstarted his Leicester career in emphatic fashion on the weekend.

The joyous technician netted twice in the 2-1 victory over Rotherham United whilst also managing two successful dribbles, three key passes, and winning six duels, as per Sofascore.

Afterwards, Maresca was thrilled with the youngster’s performance and said:

“I was very happy with him, for the two goals but also the way he works off the ball. He helps a lot.

“He is working the right way and he helps us out. I’m happy for him and the academy.

“I really like him, not just because he scored. I like the way he works and he sacrifices. He helps a lot without the ball. He is an important player.”

This sentiment has been echoed by Wimbledon coach Johnnie Jackson, who awarded McAteer 18 League Two appearances in a loan spell earlier in the year:

“His ability is there for all to see, but he has a real versatility about him in the positions he can play. He has a wonderful attitude to his work.”

Pushed by Thomas’ potential involvement, McAteer will need to continue with this level of consistency and influence throughout the notoriously long and gruelling Championship season,

Both players can be extremely useful options for Maresca and could form part of an interchangeable frontline, whilst anchoring either Kelechi Iheanacho or Jamie Vardy.

The 19-year-old on a free transfer looks like an absolute bargain, given what the manager could do with his talents, whilst it also seems that Leicester possess the attacking assets to formulate a serious title charge and their return to the Premier League looks to be on the horizon.