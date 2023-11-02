After failing to avoid the drop last season, Leicester City were forced to open a new chapter in the Championship under Enzo Maresca, who has got off to the perfect start. The Foxes are on course for a stunningly comfortable promotion, already sitting 14 points clear of third place Leeds United, and much of the credit deserves to go to those who worked hard off the pitch to keep the majority of their squad together.

Now, Maresca's focus will likely be on adding to his squad ahead of what looks likely to be a return to Premier League action next season. And that could include the addition of one particular midfielder.

Leicester City transfer news

Although the majority of Leicester's good work came through keeping hold of their key players, they also did well when it came to incomings. By the end of the summer transfer window, the Foxes had welcomed the likes of Harry Winks, Conor Coady and Stephy Mavididi, who has got off to a particularly blistering start. They could yet return to the transfer market once more in January, too, as they look to strengthen even further.

According to TeamTalk, Leicester are eyeing a move for Jhon Arias. The Championship leaders have sent scouts to watch the Fluminense midfielder, who has reportedly attracted the interest of West Ham United, Leeds United, Burnley, Wolves, Crystal Palace and Rangers in what could quickly turn into a hectic race for his signature.

On the up, the idea of a move to Leicester is a far more convincing one to pitch these days. That said, given how many clubs are reportedly interested in Arias, those at the King Power will have to be swift when making their move. If they did manage to secure the midfielder, then it would represent a major coup ahead of other chasing English clubs.

How good is Jhon Arias?

As things stand, Maresca's side sit five points clear of Ipswich Town and well on their way to silverware come the end of the season, but a deal for Arias would undoubtedly improve their chances of sealing the Championship title - it speaks volumes about just how impressive the midfielder has been that a number of Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in welcoming him at some stage in the near future.

Arias' stats show exactly why he's in demand, too, having scored nine goals and assisted a further 13 in 53 appearances in all competitions in Brazil. It's the kind of numbers that would only elevate Leicester upon their potential return to England's top flight. The hope from Maresca's perspective will be that the Foxes don't just survive next season, should they earn promotion, but instead push on into mid-table comforts.

When January arrives, Arias will certainly have a decision to make, with the race only likely to heat up even more for his signature. As of right now, his focus may well be on Fluminense, but that could quickly change if the bids begin to come flying in.