Leicester City find themselves looking good for a quickfire Premier League return at the moment, but one key player is being linked with a move there.

Will Leicester be promoted from the Championship?

The Foxes suffered the misery of relegation to the Championship back in May, with their season unravelling completely as performances and results were not even close to being good enough. Now, the feel-good factor appears to be back at the King Power Stadium, with new manager Enzo Maresca making an immediate impression and Leicester in excellent form. They sit second in the table after seven matches, dropping only two points in that time, and it would be a surprise if they weren't one of the frontrunners for automatic promotion come the end of the campaign.

For that to happen, though, Maresca will know that he needs to keep hold of influential players rather than potentially lose them during the January transfer window. A fresh update is worrying in that respect, with one star man being linked with a switch elsewhere.

Which Leicester player is wanted by a Premier League club?

According to talkSPORT, Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is wanted by Premier League side Fulham in the near future:

"Fulham are admirers of Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Whether Fulham can tempt Dewsbury-Hall away from the club he joined as an eight-year-old schoolboy is likely to depend on if the Foxes can maintain their push for automatic promotion. Dewsbury-Hall is under contract until 2027 and seen as a key player by Leicester boss Enzo Maresca as he tries to plot an immediate Premier League return."

Dewsbury-Hall is clearly a hugely important figure for Leicester this season, with his quality in midfield undeniable - whether it be his creativity, work rate or end product in the final third. This season, the 25-year-old has already scored twice and registered three assists in the Championship, arguably standing out as one of the best players in the division, and has started six of his side's league matches.

To lose Dewsbury-Hall midway through the season would be a major blow - seeing him leave next summer would also be a setback, even if he has helped Leicester get back into the Premier League by that point - and the Foxes' promotion chances would clearly be hit if it happened.

The lure of going to a team like Fulham could clearly be great for the Englishman, but the hope is that he stays loyal to the club he has been at since he was a boy and continues to help them get back into the top flight at the first time of asking.

Former Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers called Dewsbury-Hall "wonderful" in the past, and he is arguably one of the first names on the teamsheet, so the club must do all they can to retain his services. The fact that he is contracted with the club until the summer of 2027 does at least mean that they can demand big money, but selling him for an expensive amount would still be less preferable than retaining his services.